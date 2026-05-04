Pawan Khera's remark targeting my family backfires, people respond with mandate: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that remarks made by Congress leader Pawan Khera targeting his family evoked strong public sentiment, which, he claimed, was reflected in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters after BJP's sweeping victory in Assam Assembly polls, Chief Minister Sarma referred to Khera's alleged comments against his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and said the issue had emotionally resonated with the people of the state.
He suggested that such personal attacks during the campaign have influenced public perception and electoral outcomes.
Chief Minister Sarma said that while political contestation is expected in a democracy, dragging family members into the discourse was unacceptable to the people.
"Such comments hurt sentiments. The people of Assam responded in their own way," he said, adding that the electorate stood firmly with the BJP.
He also claimed that the Congress' campaign strategy, including personal allegations, failed to gain traction among voters, who instead chose to back development and governance.
According to Chief Minister Sarma, the verdict reflects a rejection of what he termed "negative politics".
The Chief Minister also indicated that the issue had become a talking point during the campaign, with many voters expressing disapproval of the remarks.
He said this contributed to consolidating support for the BJP across Assembly constituencies.
Recently, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera on a case filed by Chief Minister Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station.
The complaint was filed over Khera's public allegations that she possessed multiple foreign passports and had financial interests abroad.
The FIR invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to false statements in connection with elections, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery of public records, using forged documents as genuine, intentional insult and defamation.
--IANS
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