People’s verdict for change and development, says Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, on Monday termed the results of the Assembly elections in four states and Puducherry as the people’s verdict for change and development in the country.
The Jana Sena leader posted on social media platform ‘X’ that the results of the elections across four states and one Union Territory clearly reflect the people’s preference for development and decisive change in governance in the nation.
"While Assam and Puducherry have reaffirmed support for development-oriented leadership, the people of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have expressed a clear desire for political change,” he said.
The actor-politician stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the strategic direction of BJP President Nitin Nabin and the political acumen of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has achieved a historic victory in West Bengal.
He extended his heartfelt congratulations to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the party's leadership for what he called a ‘significant milestone’.
“It is reassuring that in West Bengal, the land that inspired India’s freedom movement and has faced challenges like illegal infiltration and law-and-order concerns, the NDA is set to form the government, bringing hope for stability and progress,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.
He also congratulated Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the BJP securing a third-consecutive term in Assam, and on earning a second term as Chief Minister and claimed that this reflects continued public trust.
Pawan Kalyan also congratulated the UDF leadership in Kerala and NDA allies in Puducherry on their victories.
"Special congratulations to Vijay and his party on a resounding victory. Emerging as a credible alternative in his first electoral contest reflects the people’s clear aspiration for change. I wish that he will work with commitment and responsibility to fulfill the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu,” added Pawan Kalyan.
--IANS
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