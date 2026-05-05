Five arrested as Delhi Police bust interstate cyber fraud racket

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Sashi Ranjan Bharti, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. He reported that he was added to a WhatsApp group on April 6, 2026, where fraudsters posed as digital marketing professionals and lured him into participating in product-based online tasks and investment schemes. Believing their assurances of high returns, he transferred money through multiple transactions and was eventually cheated of Rs 1,01,869. Subsequently, he filed a complaint on the NCRP, leading to the registration of an e-FIR (No. 112/2026) at the Cyber Police Station, East District.