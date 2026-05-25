Doctor Advises Special Care for Pregnant Women During Heatwave

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) With temperatures soaring in different parts of the country, Dr. Anubhuti Rana, associate professor from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, said that heatwave is a serious situation for pregnant women. She urged the expectant mothers to take special precautions during the prevailing weather conditions.
Speaking to IANS, Dr. Rana said: "Pregnancy is anyway a special condition for women where there is an increased demand for the mother and the baby."
"Heatwave can cause exhaustion and dehydration, which affects both the mother and the foetus," she added.
Advising special care for pregnant women during the heatwave, she said: "They should drink a lot of water, coconut water and 'shikanji'. Take frequent rests and eat good, fresh food."
She also advised the intake of salt and lemon with water during this weather.
Moreover, Dr. Rana mentioned that pregnant women should absolutely refrain from venturing out during peak sunlight hours i.e. from 12 to 4 p.m.
She added: "At home pregnant women should opt for soft and loose clothes, amid this ongoing heatwave."
The doctor said that such precautions are manageable.
Previously, Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Additional Professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said that cases of dehydration and heatstroke tend to rise sharply whenever temperatures increase.
He warned that dehydration can progress to heat stroke, commonly known as 'loo lagna', and in severe situations, patients may even lose consciousness.
Dr. Neeraj Nishchal, Professor in the Department of Medicine, said plain water alone may not be sufficient during extreme heat conditions because the body loses salts through sweating.
"It is important to understand that drinking only plain water is not enough, because during extreme heat, the body loses not just water but also salt through sweating. Therefore, ORS solutions or electrolytes are considered more beneficial," he added.
Meanwhile, Gujarat also has been witnessing intense heat, with temperatures reaching 43.3 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Surendranagar witnessed maximum temperature at 43.8 degrees Celsius.
The Weather department said temperatures are likely to remain steady over the next week, though light to moderate rain may occur in some isolated districts.
"There is a forecast of rain in isolated places of Gujarat and Saurashtra," a Weather department official said.
--IANS
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