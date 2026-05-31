National Family Health Survey-6: From 33% to 64% Women Now Use Internet in India in 2023-24

The percentage of women that are currently using the internet has risen from 33.3 percent to 64.3 percent in the year 2023-2024 as per the report shared by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) on May 29, 2026. This figure has increased with a margin of double over the interim two-year period, suggesting a paradigm shift in digital accessibility among women.

Those women who have banking and savings accounts have also increased from 78.6 percent in the year 2019-2021 (NFHS-5) to a total of 89 percent in the year 2023-24 (NFHS-6). On the other hand, those women who are using personal mobile phones rose from 53.9 percent to 63.6 percent in the gap of just two years, the data showed.

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The Union Health Ministry mentioned that the National Family Health Survey-6 records continued development and advancement in women's digital inclusion and financial empowerment.

In the year 2019 to 2021, women aged between 15-24 years used several hygienic methods of menstrual protection, this has also increased from 77.6 % to 79.2 % in 2023-24. Various initiatives like the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) within the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, and Janaushadhi scheme’s affordable sanitary products for women have been supported.

The Union Health Ministry said that these initiatives have improved awareness, accessibility, and adoption of the safe menstrual hygiene practices among women. These practices also improve child and women's health conditions.

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The continuous challenges like rising non-communicable diseases and infections, lifestyle-related risks, choices and the dual burden of undernutrition and rising obesity among teenagers as well as adults.

It highlight the requirement for continued focus on preventive healthcare, behavioural changes and balanced nutritional activities and strategies according to the Union Health Ministry. It is also helping India to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) plans.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai conducted the NFHS-6 during the year 2023-2024. This survey covers around 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts. It provides a deeper understanding on health, nutrition, population and family welfare indicators.

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