Hindu Rashtra Advocate And Religious Leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Organisation Bageshwar Dham Granted Union Home Ministry Clearance To Accept Foreign Donations Under FCRA

Key Points:
The Home Ministry has granted Bageshwar Dham, led by popular Hindu preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the FCRA registration needed to legally accept foreign donations.
Under Indian law, FCRA registration is mandatory for any NGO, cultural, or religious organisation wanting to receive foreign funds. The license lasts five years.
The Centre recently deferred the controversial 2026 FCRA amendment bill, which proposed stricter government control over NGO assets, following strong protests from opposition leaders such as MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted its nod to Bageshwar Dham, a religious body led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, to receive foreign funds under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Dhirendra Shastri is a 29-year-old Hindu priest, religious leader, and a self-styled godman who heads the Madhya Pradesh (MP) based Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. It is one of the 38 bodies that have been granted FCRA registration as of April 15, 2026.
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Bageshwar Dham is registered as Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti Gadha on the official FCRA website, bearing registration number 063180022. The religious body has branches in various parts of India, but the main peeth (religious body) is situated in Chhattarpur, MP. It is listed as a Religious (Hindu), Cultural, Economic, Educational, and Social association. The Bageshwar Dham website has a donation section where people can contribute funds to the organisation. With the FCRA registration, the body is set to legally receive contributions from foreign nations.
Shastri is a popular Hindu preacher who enjoys an enormous following in India and in foreign countries as well. He is a prominent katha-vachak (storyteller), leading popular kathas (story-telling sessions related to Hindu religious scriptures) and several rallies advocating for a Hindu Rashtra, Hindu nationalism, and Hindu unity while preaching religious texts. He is a prominent religious figure backed by several leading politicians of the ruling BJP, and has been seen making provocative statements on religious matters.
FCRA registration is compulsory if a non-governmental organisation (NGO) or any other association wants to receive foreign donations. The registration is valid for 5 years from the date of issuance, post which the concerned body can re-apply for renewal. Organisations receiving contributions from foreign individual(s) or entities need to be registered for cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social programmes, and can be registered for one or more categories.
Recently, during the Budget session, the Central government proposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. This controversial amendment seeks tighter oversight by introducing a 'Designated Authority' empowered to permanently take over, manage, or dispose of the assets of NGOs if their FCRA registration is cancelled, suspended, or not renewed. It also introduces strict timelines for the utilisation of funds and automatic cessation of registration upon expiry.
This move has faced significant pushback from the Opposition and several state Chief Ministers over concerns of excessive government control. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other Christian groups opposed the Bill. As of now, The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has not been passed. It has been officially deferred for further discussion and consultation.
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Bageshwar Dham is not alone in receiving approval this year. Other prominent organisations registered under the FCRA include the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Agra, UP, listed as a religious (Hindu) and social organisation, and the Ramakrishna Math in Purnia, Bihar, approved as a religious (Hindu), cultural, educational, and social organisation.
In addition, the Rural Development Trust in Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh, was registered for economic, educational, and social programmes. Delhi-based bodies like the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies and the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan also received the nod, alongside The Institution at Dharmasthala, Karnataka.
These approvals come at a time of heightened scrutiny for foreign-funded entities. Since 2015, the FCRA registrations of over 18,000 NGOs have been cancelled, leaving approximately 14,538 FCRA-registered NGOs active in the country as of mid-April 2026.
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