Hindu Rashtra Advocate And Religious Leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Organisation Bageshwar Dham Granted Union Home Ministry Clearance To Accept Foreign Donations Under FCRA

The Legal Framework: Understanding FCRA

FCRA registration is compulsory if a non-governmental organisation (NGO) or any other association wants to receive foreign donations. The registration is valid for 5 years from the date of issuance, post which the concerned body can re-apply for renewal. Organisations receiving contributions from foreign individual(s) or entities need to be registered for cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social programmes, and can be registered for one or more categories.

Recently, during the Budget session, the Central government proposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. This controversial amendment seeks tighter oversight by introducing a 'Designated Authority' empowered to permanently take over, manage, or dispose of the assets of NGOs if their FCRA registration is cancelled, suspended, or not renewed. It also introduces strict timelines for the utilisation of funds and automatic cessation of registration upon expiry.

This move has faced significant pushback from the Opposition and several state Chief Ministers over concerns of excessive government control. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other Christian groups opposed the Bill. As of now, The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has not been passed. It has been officially deferred for further discussion and consultation.

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