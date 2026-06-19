Japanese Encephalitis Causes Seven Deaths in Assam, Surveillance Stepped Up

Guwahati, June 18 (IANS) THE NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION (NHM), Assam, on Thursday clarified that Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are distinct medical conditions and should not be reported interchangeably, while confirming that the state has recorded 35 Japanese Encephalitis cases and seven related deaths so far this year.
The clarification came amid reports that allegedly presented AES and JE figures together, leading to confusion over the actual disease burden in the state.
According to NHM Assam, Japanese Encephalitis is one of the causes of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, but not all AES cases are JE cases.
The mission stressed that separate reporting of the two conditions is essential to ensure accurate public understanding of the disease situation.
Data available with the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) show that Assam has reported 35 confirmed JE cases and seven deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease up to June 17, 2026.
In contrast, the figures of 470 cases and 32 deaths that have appeared in some reports relate to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and should not be interpreted as Japanese Encephalitis cases or fatalities, NHM Assam said.
"The reporting of AES and JE figures without proper distinction may create misunderstanding among the public. While JE is one of the important causes of AES, the two are not synonymous," an NHM Assam official said.
NHM Assam also highlighted the state government's preparedness measures ahead of the annual AES-JE season, which typically witnesses a rise in cases during the monsoon months.
Officials said surveillance activities have been intensified across districts, while healthcare facilities have been directed to strengthen case management and treatment protocols.
Efforts are also underway to enhance vaccination coverage in vulnerable areas and improve inter-departmental coordination for disease control.
The health mission appealed to media organisations, stakeholders and the public to rely on verified data and report AES and JE figures separately to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic.
--IANS
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