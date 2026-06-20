Kerala HC Rejects Bail Plea of Dental Professor Accused in Dalit Student Suicide Case

KOCHI, JUNE (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Dr M. Kodanda Ram, head of the Department at the Kannur Dental College, who is accused of verbally harassing Dalit student Nithin Raj, who died by suicide in April.

Justice A. Badharudeen delivered the verdict while rejecting the plea filed by Dr Ram, the prime accused in the case registered over the death of the dental student.

Nithin Raj, a student of the dental college, allegedly took his own life on April 10 by jumping from a building near the college.

His family had alleged that he was subjected to caste-based harassment and mental cruelty by faculty members before his death.

Based on a complaint filed by his father, police booked Dr Ram and two other staff members for abetment of suicide and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Dr Ram had earlier approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail along with another accused faculty member, Dr Sangeetha Nambiar.

While the sessions court granted bail to Dr Nambiar on April 25, it rejected Dr Ram’s plea, following which he moved the High Court.

Opposing the bail application, the state argued that statements given by two students indicated improper conduct by Dr Ram towards students.

The prosecution also submitted that the professor had allegedly instigated other teachers to harass Nithin Raj.

During the hearing, the High Court had raised concerns over repeated allegations of harassment reported from medical colleges and observed that the government should consider setting up a committee to examine such complaints and suggest corrective measures.

Dr Ram’s counsel, however, denied the allegations of caste-based harassment and argued that there were other factors linked to the student’s distress.

The defence relied on CCTV footage showing Nithin Raj in the college principal’s room before his death and documents relating to the alleged loan recovery pressure faced by the student.

After examining the submissions from both sides, the court refused to grant protection from arrest to Dr Ram.

The case has triggered wider concerns over student welfare, institutional accountability and the handling of complaints of discrimination and harassment in professional colleges.