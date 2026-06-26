From Maulana Azad to Netaji: 5 Personalities Who Refused to Accept the Bharat Ratna, India's Highest Civilian Honour

THERE ARE FOUR CIVILIAN HONOURS conferred by the Government of India—Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna. Among these four, the Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Instituted on January 2, 1954, it is given in recognition of exceptional service or performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

The award is given irrespective of a person's caste, religion, gender, occupation, or social status. Recommendations for the Bharat Ratna are made by the Prime Minister to the President, and a maximum of three individuals can be awarded in a single year. The recipients receive a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President along with a peepal leaf-shaped medallion.

Many of India's most celebrated personalities have received the Bharat Ratna, including Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and several others. Since the award was instituted, 53 individuals have been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. However, not everyone who was offered the country's highest civilian honour accepted it. A few eminent personalities chose to decline the award because of their personal principles and moral convictions.

Let us take a look at some of the personalities who declined to accept India's highest civilian honour because of their principles and values.