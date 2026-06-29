How The Hormuz Crisis Can Push India Towards Energy Transition

See Also: ‘You Won’t Have a Country’: Trump Threatens Full Ground Invasion and Destruction of Iran Amid Hormuz Closure

Currently, electricity contributes one-fifth of India’s total final energy consumption; a recent NITI Aayog study suggested that 60 percent electrification of this is required to ensure a Net Zero transition in India.

Although India has shown remarkable progress in the renewable energy sector by achieving more than 50 percent of installed capacity from non-fossil sources, actual green electricity generation is only about 27 percent.

Since renewable energy sources do not generate power consistently ensuring grid stability and managing green electrification is challenging. Battery storage as well as renewable technologies like solar panels and wind turbines use critical minerals intensively, especially rare earth elements.

India is highly dependent on rare earth imports. With the rare earths market dominated by China, India’s extensive import dependency on China may make its energy security vulnerable in the absence of alternative arrangements.

Nuclear power has the potential to provide clean and reliable power supply and being a non-fossil source and it can also contribute to decarbonization of India’s power sector. However, safety is a major challenge in nuclear power plants.

Passenger mobility in land transport can be fully decarbonised via fleet electrification and a shift to electricity-based public transport (train, metro, electric bus, electric three-wheeler). Insufficient charging infrastructure is, however, a key near-term constraint to this transition.

Cooking in both residential and commercial sectors relies heavily on LPG and PNG. According to National Family Health Survey-5, LPG or PNG is the primary cooking fuel for 89 percent of urban and 42 percent of rural households.

In rural areas, freely available solid biomass still meets a large share of cooking needs, despite expanded LPG access. Almost 95 percent of total LPG imports in India and 60 percent of domestic LPG demand are met by the Middle East. For natural gas used as PNG, the figures are 64 percent and 32 percent, respectively. With annual LPG consumption at 33 MMT and only 45 days of rolling stock, geopolitical disruptions can severely impact domestic availability, as has happened recently.

Geopolitical disturbances around Strait of Hormuz could also be used to drive adoption of alternative clean cooking fuels (beyond electricity) while ensuring energy sovereignty. Electric cooking has struggled in Indian households due to cooking styles, food preferences, and utensil compatibility.

However, recent innovations like plasma electric stoves address many of these challenges. Other alternatives include Dimethyl Ether (DME), a clean synthetic gas derived from coal that can effectively substitute LPG; solar cooking, which offers affordable green energy; and fuels like hydrogen, ethanol, and biogas. At present, all of these face affordability or supply-chain constraints that limit large-scale adoption.

As it is cleaner than petroleum products, natural gas can serve as a transitional fuel. Emerging green fuels like compressed biogas (CBG) and ethanol offer clean alternatives that also support energy self-reliance. For heavy duty freight, aviation, and marine transport, electricity is not a suitable fuel.

Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has created an opportunity to facilitate an energy transition toward cleaner fuels. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a viable green option for aviation, while biofuels, green ammonia, green methanol, and hydrogen can meet the needs of marine and heavy-duty freight.

However, at present, green hydrogen, green methanol, and green ammonia face high upfront costs and scalability challenges. On the other hand, biofuels (including ethanol) also raise concerns over life-cycle emissions and competition with food crops.

Recent technological progress, and the Strait of Hormuz crisis and its aftereffects, present an opportunity for India’s energy transition goals. But it requires strategic planning, supportive policies, incentives for clean fuels, and sustained research and development for the country to achieve these goals..