Chetan Bhagat’s Take on Indian ‘Mommies and Daddies’ Constantly Tailing Their Children’s Lives Amid the Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Divides the Internet

“How much control should parents continue to exercise over their adult children’s lives?” asked Bhagat. He referenced Siya Goyal’s statement about being worried that she would bring shame to her family if she refused the proposal and wrote, “Well, talk about the shame they are facing now.” Shedding light on parental control over children’s lives, Bhagat wrote that many young people in India live lives fabricated by their parents, leaving no room for freedom or for choosing to live according to their own will.

The Revolution 2020 author talked about how the parents of Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan Agarwal at the age of 19, had no idea about their daughter's alleged dual life—a life in which she allegedly had a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and consumed alcohol.

He criticised the “₹10-crore to ₹500-crore SME-type families” for refusing to reinvent businesses that had been running for generations. He wrote that these families and their traditional businesses provide such comfort that they “have little to occupy their minds productively. Instead, they channel their ambitions into social status rather than innovation.”

Referring to children as “trophy cattle,” Chetan Bhagat asked, “when will our business families realise that their children are not trophy cattle to be paraded for display?”

See Also: Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal Because He Wore a Wig Patch?

Bhagat even highlighted the importance of independence in life, saying that it gives people the strength to stand up to their elders and let go of the comfortable and lavish lifestyle handed down to them in exchange for their freedom. He wrote, “Now Daddy and Mommy pay all the bills and fund your decadent lifestyle, so it isn’t easy to stand up to them.”

“Grow the hell up. And please say no to those garish wedding sets for your special day. You look like a stage exhibit,” wrote Chetan Bhagat. He called for an open discourse on the value system adopted by Indian business families and urged the younger generation to become somebody in life and avoid “blow a city’s budget up type weddings.”

Internet Reacts to Chetan Bhagat’s Point of View

Several users on X called out Bhagat for allegedly indirectly justifying Siya Goyal’s actions through the parental pressure narrative. One user wrote, “We should be discussing how serious a criminal Siya is and why she deserves the strictest punishment.” Another user suggested that Siya Goyal should have run away with her boyfriend but emphasised that murder was an extreme action. “This is why you wrote the article, to get screen-time Good, now you got what you wanted. Shut up!” wrote one user on X.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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