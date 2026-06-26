From a Failed Murder Attempt to Destroying Passport: 3 Shocking Details From Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

THE SHOCKING DEATH of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, which was initially ruled as an accident, took a horrific turn when police arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), in connection with Agarwal's death. The 26-year-old victim was allegedly pushed into a valley from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026.
Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had been engaged since February 2026 and were planning to get married in November 2026 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, fate took a tragic turn for Agarwal when he plunged 440 feet into a valley. Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody and will remain there until June 29, 2026. According to reports, the co-accused have turned on each other and given conflicting statements to the police.
See Also: Pune fort murder: CCTV footage of Siya meeting lover Chetan, before fiance's death, surfaces now
The Ketan Agarwal murder case is currently under investigation, with more details continuing to emerge. The victim was the son of real estate businessman Vishal Agarwal, who told NDTV that the family had suspected Goyal from the beginning. He said, "There was no sadness on her face, and that bothered us." Some reports also claim that the victim had narrowly escaped death earlier at the same spot where he later died and was deliberately pushed towards the edge. Here are some of the shocking details from the Ketan Agarwal murder case:
The victim's family claimed that Siya Goyal had attempted to push Ketan Agarwal off the fort days before his death. His father told the media that just four days before the incident, the couple had visited Lohagad Fort by themselves. According to him, Goyal pushed Ketan and then allegedly pretended to save him by claiming there was a snake nearby. His father said, "After the push, Ketan grabbed a bush and escaped. Fearing that the truth would be revealed, Siya shouted, 'Snake! Snake!'"
Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, told India Today that they had repeatedly asked their daughter whether she had any objections to marrying Ketan. Her mother recalled asking Siya if she was comfortable with the marriage and whether she liked Ketan. "Every time she told us, 'Yes, I like Ketan,'" her mother said.
The police investigation also revealed that the bride-to-be had hidden Agarwal's passport before they were scheduled to leave for a pre-wedding shoot in Bali earlier this month.
According to The Times of India, Senior Police Inspector Dinesh Tayde said that Goyal had confessed to hiding the passport just before the trip, stating, "Chaudhary (co-accused and Siya Goyal’s alleged lover) opposed the trip." The investigation further revealed that Goyal allegedly stole the passport from the car and dumped it in a women's washroom.
Chetan Chaudhary's father, Babulal Chaudhary, told the media that his son had been falsely implicated in the case. He claimed that his son was innocent and had been "standing a little further back" when the incident occurred. He also said that he had only recently heard Siya Goyal's name after news of the shocking murder emerged.
According to several reports, the police investigation has uncovered another shocking detail: the co-accused had been in contact with each other several times over the past six months. They reportedly exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to one another.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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