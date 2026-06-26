From a Failed Murder Attempt to Destroying Passport: 3 Shocking Details From Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

THE SHOCKING DEATH of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, which was initially ruled as an accident, took a horrific turn when police arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), in connection with Agarwal's death. The 26-year-old victim was allegedly pushed into a valley from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had been engaged since February 2026 and were planning to get married in November 2026 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, fate took a tragic turn for Agarwal when he plunged 440 feet into a valley. Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody and will remain there until June 29, 2026. According to reports, the co-accused have turned on each other and given conflicting statements to the police.

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The Ketan Agarwal murder case is currently under investigation, with more details continuing to emerge. The victim was the son of real estate businessman Vishal Agarwal, who told NDTV that the family had suspected Goyal from the beginning. He said, "There was no sadness on her face, and that bothered us." Some reports also claim that the victim had narrowly escaped death earlier at the same spot where he later died and was deliberately pushed towards the edge. Here are some of the shocking details from the Ketan Agarwal murder case: