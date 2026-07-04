Racket of Sale of Food With Manipulated Expiry Date Busted in Delhi, Seven Arrested

The perpetrators used to purchase near-expired food products of international brands at very low prices and, after altering the expiry dates and nutritional value stickers, exported them as genuine products. Huge stocks of altered products were recovered from the premises, including Thums Up, Fanta, Bournvita, Horlicks, ghee, Maggi noodles, 2-litre cold drink packs and cold drink cans, and Paper Boat juices. It was also found that the aforesaid company is registered as Westened Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and its owner has been identified as Darshan Singh Sachdeva.