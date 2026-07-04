India's E20 Fuel Push Explained: Allegations on Nitin Gadkari’s Family, Ethanol’s Effect on Incompatible Vehicles and Why It is Sparking Public Protests

THE NATIONWIDE mandated rollout of E20 fuel — 20% ethanol-blended petrol— in April 2025, much ahead of its original 2030 deadline, was hailed as an achievement by the central government, but, at the same time, became a point of contention for the opposition and public. Recently, a public protest was announced in Jantar Mantar, Delhi, with political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala claiming that if he is not allowed to protest in Jantar Mantar he will sit outside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's home. The government claims that the aim of the programme is to reduce crude oil imports, curb vehicular emissions, and increase farmers' income by boosting ethanol production, which uses crops such as sugarcane, maize and damaged food grains.

However, the government's accelerated timeline has triggered growing concerns. One of the biggest criticisms is that consumers have not been given the option to choose between regular petrol and E20 fuel. Many people also believe that if the original 2030 timeline had been followed, there would have been a larger number of E20-compatible vehicles in the market.

Critics also point out that several countries using ethanol-blended fuels continue to offer consumers a choice between different fuel blends at petrol pumps. Thus, India's nationwide rollout feels more like a mandatory shift, even for owners of vehicles that are not fully compatible with E20 fuel. However, these are not the only concerns of the public and the opposition as a bigger question about conflict of interest also looms over Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Massive Surge in Profits of Companies Linked to Nitin Gadkari

Two companies have come under public scrutiny over allegations of unfair advantage due to connections with a Union Minister who has been actively pushing the ethanol-blended fuel in India. Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is promoted and managed by the Nitin Gadkari’s son Nikhil Gadkari, while another company, Manas Agro, is linked to his other son Sarang Gadkari.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have repeatedly raised concerns over an alleged conflict of interest. They claim that Cian's revenue jumped from ₹18 crore in June 2024 to ₹523 crore in June 2025, while its stock price surged nearly 2,184% within months after the implementation of the E20 policy. Congress has also alleged that the company reported a profit of around ₹10 lakh in the first quarter of FY24, which later rose to ₹52 crore in FY26.

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Nitin Gadkari has denied these allegations. He has said that Cian was established before the ethanol blending policy was introduced and that its ethanol production accounts for less than 0.5% of India's total ethanol output. The Transport Minister has also stated that he has no role in awarding ethanol-related contracts, as those are handled by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

According to the company's disclosures, Cian says that a majority of its revenue comes from subsidiaries involved in sugar distilleries, power generation, infrastructure, healthcare and other businesses. However, independent market research platform Finshots has pointed out that the company's filings do not provide a specific breakup of ethanol production capacity or revenue contributions from individual subsidiaries. It has also highlighted inconsistencies in the company's cash flow statements and balance sheet that were signed off by its auditors.

Within one year, Cian's market capitalisation reportedly increased from around ₹100 crore in 2024 to nearly ₹2,000 crore in 2025. Following the sharp rise in its share price, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) placed the company under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage 4 — the exchange's highest surveillance category aimed at curbing abnormal price movements. Despite these developments, critics point out that no further inquiry into the company's conduct has been initiated by market regulator SEBI.

Concerns Over E20 Fuel Damaging Petrol Vehicles