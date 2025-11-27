Internet Shutdown, 70 Villagers Arrested, 500 Officers Deployed—Why are Residents Protesting an Ethanol Plant in Rajasthan?

Tibbi region in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district has seen mass police deployment and an internet shutdown recently, as farmers and villagers continue to protest against the construction of an ethanol factory in the area.

On 18 November 2025, a two-day internet shutdown was imposed in Rathi Khera village and the surrounding area. This followed the deployment of over 500 police and defence personnel. Residents of Hanumangarh have been protesting for over 15 months against the construction of an ethanol factory in the region. Demonstrations picked up recently as construction was finally slated to begin.

The protest came to a boil when twelve farmers were arrested, leading to the shutdown and a ban on public congregation. In response, a large-scale demonstration was held outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, led by farmer leaders and Sangria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia. 70 villagers offered themselves up to the police later in the day but were soon released.

That evening, farmer leaders sat down with police and administrative officials to negotiate the release of all detainees and a halt to the construction, but to no avail. Farmers continued to protest, while construction commenced under heavy police deployment.

The police claimed that the situation was peaceful, that some bad actors were spreading rumours about the plant to cause unrest, and that cases registered were either based on old charges or for damage caused to police barricades.