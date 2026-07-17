Massive Data Leak in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant: 1.2 TB Data About Plant's Blueprint, Supplier Details Leaked on Dark Web… Is Reliance to Blame?

THE KUDANKULAM NUCLEAR POWER PLANT situated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu is India’s largest nuclear energy generator plant. The establishment is the cornerstone of the nation’s long-term plan of energy sustenance and produces electricity for the southern power grid. In 2018, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., a subsidiary of Ambani’s Reliance Group, was given the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the plant’s non-nuclear common service facilities, known as Balance of Plant (BoP). Recently, a ransomware group known as World Leaks has posted a huge cache of the power plant’s data on the dark web, which purportedly contains details of blueprints of the power plant and supplier’s details among other information. The ransomware group labeled that the source of the data — Reliance Group.

When the term KNPP, an acronym for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, is searched in the leaked dataset, hundreds of internal documents including inspection records, engineering design files for various plant facilities, minutes of meetings, and correspondence between Reliance Infrastructure and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on project execution and construction-related matters pops up. These documents amount to 19,000 files in total, totaling 14.4 gigabytes (GB). The entire leaked dataset, however, is around 1.2 terabytes in total.

The authenticity of the data remains unverified as of yet.

Reliance was given a contract to design and build infrastructure for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant's power generating Unit 3 and Unit 4. The company is in charge of developing non-nuclear infrastructure assets for the units, such as water supply systems, pumping stations, roads, and structural drainage.

What all is included in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant data leak?

News agency Reuters reviewed the leaked dataset, and stated that no data relating to the nuclear reactors' core system were found. However, schematics of ventilation systems for power generating units number 3 & 4, parts of which are currently being developed by Reliance, were found. A floor layout plan of a “common control unit” was also found.

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Other documents that were found were vendor proposals, a list of approved suppliers, and a record of ​a 2024 meeting about a joint inspection by the Nuclear Power Corporation and Reliance, with attached photos of the equipment. An insurance policy document between Reliance and NPCIL was also found, which detailed that a payment of $112 million will be given to both the parties if either Unit 3 or Unit 4 were to suffer an act of terrorism.

Reliance acknowledges ‘minor’ data leak

A spokesperson for the Reliance group confirmed that a “data minor leak” has happened in one of its data servers, which is hosted via third-party service provider Yotta. The spokesperson further said that the government has been made aware of the data leak.