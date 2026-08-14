Nation First Health Later: Students From Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Fell Ill During Tiranga Yatras Amid Heat and Exhaustion

Students felt the heat taking over them slowly, some almost fainted while few girls blacked out. Reportedly, a girl felt difficulty in breathing. 12 students were taken straight to the Chitrangi Community Health Centre in auto-rickshaws by teachers. All of the admitted students were discharged after an hour. Medical officer of the block Harishankar Bais was behind their treatment. A student was given oxygen due to some pre-existing medical condition as told by the medical officer.

While in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, 40 girl students were affected and were sent off to the hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The case was the same as Madhya Pradesh. The students fell ill during the Tiranga Yatra which was organised by the district administration. The student’s complaints were clear as they have already exposed themselves in the heat too much. Some fell after reaching the venue, then were rushed to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. The students were discharged after a few hours by the officials.

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Political Symbol Over Children’s Health

There were few statements from some political figures that sum up the whole campaign and the conditions the children were put through. Deoria’s Chief Development Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said there was no need to panic. Whereas District Magistrate Madhusudhan Hulgi had his own say on this matter, he said, “When we started in the morning, all the children participated with full energy. And in that excitement, they did not pay attention to drinking water and hydrating themselves. But I will not blame the children for this… There was a lot of heat today. Due to which such a situation arose.”