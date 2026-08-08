From the Flag Hoisting Ban to Mahatma Gandhi Missing Nehru’s I-Day Speech: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Independence Day

NEARLY EIGHT DECADES AGO, India gained its long-awaited independence by breaking the chains of British colonial rule after nearly 200 years. The fight for freedom was a long trail of sacrifices, perseverance, and a thirst to break free from the shackles of the Britishers, who expanded their control over the country through the East India Company, beginning in 1757. Thus began two centuries of rule over a country that was once called Sone Ki Chidiya (the Golden Bird).

The Indian independence movement was a struggle led by many individuals across the country to reclaim what they believed was rightfully theirs. On August 15, 1947, the Golden Bird was declared independent from the British Raj, and after many decades, India is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026.

A day that is regarded as a reminder of what we lost and what we found after a continuous struggle for a day that remains a symbol of freedom—here are some lesser-known Independence Day facts that you probably were not aware of.

See Also: How the Indian Subcontinent Was Divided By a British Official Who Had Never Been to the Region Before. What Was “The Mountbatten Plan”?