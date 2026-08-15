Nation Becomes Great When it Moves Forward on Strength of Its Dreams: PM Modi

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI on Saturday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, stating that the country can no longer proceed with small dreams and must have big dreams.
Addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion, PM Modi said, "All of us are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the heartbeat of every heart is echoing with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'."
"Today, there is a Tricolour at every home, and the Tricolour resides in every mind and heart. And today, filled with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolves, the nation is moving forward," he said.
The Prime Minister extended his greetings to the people, saying, "Very warm greetings and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day."
PM Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence.
"Today, the nation reverently remembers those great sons [of Mother India] who reached the pinnacle of sacrifice and devotion for the freedom of the nation," he said.
"Through their penance, sacrifice, and martyrdom, dedicated solely to the single goal of independence, they devoted their entire lives," PM Modi said.
He added, "Today, I respectfully bow down to all freedom fighters -- including revered Bapu -- and to the great revolutionaries who ignited the glorious tradition of sacrifice."
The Prime Minister said that any nation becomes great when it achieves its accomplishments -- "when, on the strength of its dreams, its resolves, and its capabilities, it moves forward".
"We can no longer proceed with small dreams. We must have big dreams, because big dreams expand our thinking; they broaden our horizon. Our resolves must be steadfast. When resolve is steadfast, the strength to carve out a path through difficulties and amid calamities emerges naturally," he said.
"Our resolves must also be lofty. Because when dreams are lofty, and resolves are lofty, the stature of our capability rises, the height of our endeavours also rises, and only then can we turn our dreams into reality," he added.
[KS]
--IANS
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