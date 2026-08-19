PM CARES Fund Audit Report Out: Only ₹88 Lakh Out of ₹8,452 Crore Used in FY25; Opposition and Activists Raise Alarm

THE PRIME MINISTER’S Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund has uploaded its officially audited account details on its website for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 on August 17, 2026. PM Narendra Modi launched the relief fund during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with the aim to collect donations that will be utilized in aid missions during emergency and distress situations, like the pandemic. However, the last two years audit report has raised questions on whether these funds are really being used for the intended purpose or not.

RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj, while posting the audit report on X, particularly pointed to the FY 2024-25 report. The report for that year shows that only ₹88 lakh were used in citizen relief and assistance out of the total corpus of ₹8,452 crore. That amounts to 0.01% of the total PM CARES Fund, raising questions on why such a large sum of money was idle.