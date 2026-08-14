How Much Does the BJP Earn in Interest From Its Bank Account? The Figures Will Shock You.

What Political Commentator Munish Kumar Raizada Says

Talking about these numbers, political commentator Munish Kumar Raizada said India's political funding system is a “grey zone” — there's no real transparency, and it stays deliberately unclear. He said political parties have become extremely rich by accumulating massive amounts of wealth. This huge amount of money “makes the hare go” — meaning political parties and their leaders just do anything to their liking.

He also brought up the electoral bonds scheme — financial instruments used to make anonymous donations to political parties. This scheme allowed individuals and companies to buy bonds from the State Bank of India and give them to political groups without public disclosure. The electoral bonds supposedly kept the identity of the donors hidden, and were introduced to supposedly stop the use of illegal “black money” in elections and move political funding into formal banking channels.

However, critics argued that this encased the political funding process in even more doubts, as one couldn't ascertain who donated how much money. In 2024, the Supreme Court of India declared the electoral bond system unconstitutional, ruling that complete donor anonymity violated the right to information and free elections. Raizada termed it as a “late but necessary decision.”

See also: BJP’s Donations Surge to Over ₹6,000 Crore After Electoral Bonds Scrapped—85% of Total Political Donations in 2024-25

Raizada’s biggest worry was about what this political funding does during elections — he said unaccounted “dark money” is often used to buy off voters with freebies or other endowments. Politicians also dabble in “horse-trading” — shady monetary deals conducted between parties and leaders to buy out lawmakers or to coerce political leaders to switch sides.

The political commentator further highlighted the “wealth spectacle” that we witness during election season — political parties conducting huge, elaborate rallies and spending thousands upon thousands of rupees in advertising themselves and increasing their visibility.

Raizada was direct in saying that Parliament doesn't seem interested in fixing this, and instead spends its time on symbolic debates rather than real reform — which is why, in his words, it's fair to call today's system a kind of closed “party-cracy” — wherein the entire nation’s systems and its democracy function as per political parties’ whims.

Commenting upon the current state of Indian democracy, Raizada remarked that parliamentarians too don't care about improving the state of electoral reforms in the nation — but instead spend the parliament’s crucial time and money on debating Vande Mataram.