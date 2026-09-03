Subhash Chandra Insolvency Case: How Did the Admitted Claim of Rs 22,000 Crore Come Around and Why Chandra Is Refuting it

CONTROVERSIES AND SPECULATIONS on the Subhash Chandra Insolvency case refuses to end, with the Chairman-cum-founder successfully stirring the pot alongside the stern criticisms across the entire country.
For starters, Chandra actively campaigned on X and Instagram alleging the ‘factually incorrect’ figures are being reported on media platforms, and calling them out for misinforming the public. Chandra claimed the amount to be Rs 3,992 crore instead of the widely cited Rs 22,000 crore.
In another recent development, Chandra also went ahead and showcased his opposition to the formation of a five-member bench by the National Company Law Tribunal to deal with the case afresh, stating that the NCLT does not have the power to constitute such a bench.
The NCLT, on August 31, 2026, issued a stay on the August 25, 2026 repayment plan decision, and constituted a five-member special bench to start the case afresh. The NCLT informed that the proceedings would begin from September 1, 2026, providing an opportunity to all the stakeholders to present their case.
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This decision of the NCLT arrived after they found a lack of ‘consensus’ among the earlier three-member bench, alongside the counter-claims of different creditor parties against what they claim to be an ‘unjust recovery plan.’
Subhash Chandra—chairman and founder of the Essel Group—in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 27, 2026, stated that he has not borrowed any money from any lender. “Chandra is only a personal guarantor. The total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor in the personal insolvency proceedings is only Rs 3,992 crore by the objectors of the plan and not Rs 22,000 crore", the press statement said. He had then reiterated similar claims on the social media platforms.
However, this statement and alongside the existing news in various media platforms, have brought about a serious confusion—which according to some might be working to construe sympathy for Mr. Chandra.
To understand the reality, we need to clearly understand the basics of the entire case. Firstly, the case before the NCLT was about Mr. Chandra's liability as a personal guarantor, and not against the Essel Group as a corporate entity. There are multiple entities who took loans, where Subhash acted as the personal guarantee. Hence, it is true these were not individual borrowings by Subhash Chandra. These proceedings began after Indiabulls Housing Finance got back at Subhash Chandra for acting as the ‘personal guarantor’ to the loan extended for Vivek Infracon Private Limited. A personal guarantor is someone who promises to repay the borrower’s debt in case of any defaults in repayment.
See Also: Subhash Chandra Insolvency Case: NCLT Issues Stay on The Existing Order, Fresh Hearing of The Case to Begin
Secondly, Chandra’s claim that he does not owe Rs 22,000 crore, is not incorrect at its face-value. He does not, as an individual, owe Rs 22,000 crore. However, it must be read very carefully. The NCLT insolvency proceedings were based on Chandra being the ‘personal guarantor’ and hence he has a liability. Therefore, when the insolvency proceedings under the NCLT are in session, it is Subhash Chandra who would be responsible, as a ‘personal guarantor’ to ensure that a resolution is achieved.
Thirdly, the statement that, ‘Rs 3,992 crore is the total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor in the insolvency proceedings by the objectors of the plan’ is also technically true. But what Chandra is doing here is to state a correct fact, while using it to peddle a different narrative.
According to the NCLT, the total admitted claim is Rs 22,006.57 crore, against which Rs 6.5 crore has been approved as the repayment. This is a stated fact, and there is nothing wrong here. This admitted claim involves all the loan defaults in which Subhash Chandra was a personal guarantor—and by virtue of the legal codes, responsible for the same.
However, the Rs 3992 figure is the amount that the objecting lenders claim—the lenders who do not agree with the repayment plan. Of this, he further stated that Rs 620 crore had been settled, leaving Rs 3,372 crore. Therefore, the contention that appears here, and hence, the eventual confusion, is whether the amount is Rs 22,000 crore or Rs 3,992 crore.
It is true that Chandra does not personally owe Rs 22,000 crore. Neither is this insolvency case only about how much money Mr Chandra defaulted on paying personally. This case involves all the loan defaults, in which Subhash Chandra was a ‘personal guarantor’—starting from the Vivek Infracon to the others down the road—which amounted to Rs 22,000 crore as the admitted claim in the NCLT’s insolvency proceedings.
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