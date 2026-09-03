Subhash Chandra Insolvency Case: How Did the Admitted Claim of Rs 22,000 Crore Come Around and Why Chandra Is Refuting it

CONTROVERSIES AND SPECULATIONS on the Subhash Chandra Insolvency case refuses to end, with the Chairman-cum-founder successfully stirring the pot alongside the stern criticisms across the entire country.

For starters, Chandra actively campaigned on X and Instagram alleging the ‘factually incorrect’ figures are being reported on media platforms, and calling them out for misinforming the public. Chandra claimed the amount to be Rs 3,992 crore instead of the widely cited Rs 22,000 crore.

In another recent development, Chandra also went ahead and showcased his opposition to the formation of a five-member bench by the National Company Law Tribunal to deal with the case afresh, stating that the NCLT does not have the power to constitute such a bench.

The NCLT, on August 31, 2026, issued a stay on the August 25, 2026 repayment plan decision, and constituted a five-member special bench to start the case afresh. The NCLT informed that the proceedings would begin from September 1, 2026, providing an opportunity to all the stakeholders to present their case.

See Also: “Haircut”, “Insolvency” and “Personal Guarantor”: Understanding the Word Salad Around the Subhash Chandra Case

This decision of the NCLT arrived after they found a lack of ‘consensus’ among the earlier three-member bench, alongside the counter-claims of different creditor parties against what they claim to be an ‘unjust recovery plan.’

Rs 22,000 crore vs Rs 3922 crore: What is Subhash Chandra Claiming

Subhash Chandra—chairman and founder of the Essel Group—in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 27, 2026, stated that he has not borrowed any money from any lender. “Chandra is only a personal guarantor. The total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor in the personal insolvency proceedings is only Rs 3,992 crore by the objectors of the plan and not Rs 22,000 crore", the press statement said. He had then reiterated similar claims on the social media platforms.