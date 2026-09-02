"Torture on Live TV": Former Finance Secy Subhash Chandra Garg Claims Real GDP Growth Is Only 2.6% as NDTV Anchor's Attempt to Defend Modi Govt Goes Viral

He further went on to explain to the NDTV anchor, Gaurie Dwivedi, and said that GDP is calculated at current prices, and this leads to the main point. “And that is where I would point out one number which I think everyone is missing out so far. The current price's GDP last year was 86 trillion rupees. This has been revised down to 80 trillion rupees. ” he said.

He further stated that the government revised last year’s GDP by as much as 6 trillion rupees and this is why the current year’s GDP has gone up. He claimed that if this wasn’t done, the GDP growth would have fallen to 2.6%. “If you had not revised the last year's GDP, the growth in current prices would have been only 2.6 percent,” he claimed.

Upon this, the anchor tried to clarify, “Surely you're not hinting that numbers get revised down so that they look better, right?” to which Chandra replied that he is saying exactly that.

The anchor then went on and tried to explain to Chandra, who was a Finance Secretary in 2019, about the sanctity of the data released by the government. Chandra said that both last year’s data and this year’s data were released by the government, and the government made similar claims both years. He questioned, “What has made the government revise the last year's current prices data so drastically?” He added that we need to do a thorough analysis of why the government revised down the current GDP.

Garg Questions Government Data Revisions and Economic Growth

The anchor then talked about the capital investment by the government in infrastructure like roads, bridges, ports, etc., to which Garg agreed. He said that this information is reflected in the GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation), which is showing around 20% growth this year, and as the capital expenditure was genuine, even if last year’s numbers are taken, the growth is still 15% plus. He said hence, on the capital expenditure front, there is no problem.

He then pointed out people’s consumption, which according to him was a concern. Garg said, “The consumption has been revised so drastically that if you compare it with the last year's consumption number, which the government put out, there is a negative growth of consumption. That is what is reflected in the current year's reality, that the consumption of the people actually is going down.”

After that, the anchor started to counterpoint Chandra and said that he is negating all the data provided by the government. She said, “You are negating every data that is there, you know, as far as the economy is concerned, one of the most important set of data is also about consumption, about how much of your fast moving capital goods is being sold, whether it is cars, whether it is several other parameters, all of them have shown substantial double digit growth.”