Raghav Chadha to Represent India at Global Young MPs Meet in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, SEP 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been nominated to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled from September 4–6 in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Sharing the announcement on his X account on Thursday, Chadha expressed gratitude to Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan for selecting him as part of the Indian delegation.
Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, the IPU is the world's oldest and largest body of national Parliaments, bringing together 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members.
This year's conference theme, "Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times", will guide discussions among young legislators from across the globe.
Over three days, Parliamentarians will deliberate on issues central to youth and governance: youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice, and economic opportunities for youth.
Chadha noted that India, as the world's largest democracy and home to one of the youngest populations, has both insights to share and lessons to learn on these pressing questions.
He also highlighted the timing of the conference, which follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Uzbekistan.
Chadha said the delegation's participation would help carry forward the momentum of bilateral ties on the Parliamentary front, strengthening India's role in global youth-focused discourse.
India's representation at the IPU conference is seen as an opportunity to showcase its democratic experience, youth-driven initiatives, and commitment to addressing challenges of justice, rights, and sustainability.
For Chadha, the nomination shows both recognition of his role as a young Parliamentarian and the importance India places on engaging with international platforms that shape the future of governance.
As young leaders from around the world gather in Samarkand, the Indian delegation will contribute to shaping conversations on how Parliaments can respond to turbulent times with resilience, inclusivity, and innovation.
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