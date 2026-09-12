“Trade and Investments Through Local Currency”: BRICS 2026 Summit and the Future of 'BRICS Pay' as an Alternate Finance Infrastructure

WITH THE 18TH BRICS SUMMIT set to begin today, on September 12, its member countries are pushing for policies and strategies to promote trade settlements and investments in local currencies. The Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors of the member countries have called for practical solutions to facilitate cross-border payments, without harming each other's national interests. As per the latest update, the BRICS Payment Task Force—a platform for dialogue, and exchange of experiences and knowledge among central bank experts—was also studying the possibility of such cross-border transactions that would promote trade and investments in the BRICS local currencies.

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As a multilateral power block, BRICS have always held financial and currency independence from the West as a key goal to foster the interests of the people of the global majority. Since its inception, BRICS actively sought to reduce the overarching hegemony and dependence on the US Dollar—a goal commonly known as ‘de-dollarization.’ However, the developments with regards to this goal of ‘de-dollarization’ has not been fruitful.

Discussions and Agenda of BRICS Finance Ministers

The attempts to garner an alternative economic, financial and trade-related architecture, counter to the Western-dominated World Bank or International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been a key goal of the BRICS since its inception. Without any direct indications, the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB), or the creation of a Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) were attempts to ensure an alternative in the face of the unilateral hegemony of the West and the American dollar. However, the NDB exists on the collaboration of both BRICS as well as other Western actors, making the goal of an alternate economic order hard to materialize.