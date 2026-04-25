Opposition Moves Fresh Motion to Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over ‘Proven Misbehaviour’

A fresh motion has been instigated by 73 Rajya Sabha members for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar. On Friday 24th April, 2026, the opposition submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, seeking a motion to remove the CEC over alleged ‘proven misbehaviour.’

This comes after the opposition MPs' notice regarding the same was rejected in both the lower house and the upper house, by Speaker Om Birla and the Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, respectively, earlier this month.

In this fresh appeal, the opposition has leveled nine additional allegations against the Current CEC, with collection and coordination of signatures facilitated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress.

In the fresh notice, the opposition has accused Kumar of ‘continued partisan asymmetry in enforcement of model code of conduct.’ It is alleged that the Election Commission (EC) had failed to act on the complaints that were filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘address to the nation’ on April 18th, 2026 related to the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Various Civil Society Organizations had written to the EC, alleging that the address was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urging necessary action. No actions regarding the supposed violation were taken.

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Seventy three parliament members from at least 14 political parties – including Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, AAP, CPI(M), CPI, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP(SP), Muslim League, RJD, National Conference, JMM and Kerala Congress (M) – have signed the 13-page notice against CEC Kumar.

A source privy to the matter stated: “We have submitted the notice with 73 signatures this afternoon. This time, we have given fresh grounds for the removal of the CEC. We have mentioned specific instances with regard to the CEC which are grounds for his removal from the post.”

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, relegating information about the appeal via a X post, stated that removal notice on grounds of “proven misbehaviour” was moved under Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4) of the Constitution, along with Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

He further added that nine specific charges have been documented in great detail against the CEC in the signed notice.

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“73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026,” Ramesh said.

He further alleged that the charges “cannot be denied or whitewashed away”, adding, “His [Gyanesh Kumar’s] continuation is an assault on the Constitution. It is an absolute disgrace that the man continues to be in office to do the bidding of the PM and HM.”

Additional charges include ‘ administrative lapses evidencing institutional proximity to the governing party’ and ‘conduct unbecoming of a constitutional functionary.’ The mass disenfranchisement of millions of voters in West Bengal, which resulted in deletion of 91 lakhs voters and judicial exclusion of 34 lakhs voters leaving them unable to vote in the state’s Assembly Election, was also cited among other reasons.