Gyanesh Kumar Faces Heat: CJP Gives Chief Election Commissioner 48-Hour Ultimatum to Resign or Face Nationwide Protest, Demands Freeze on SIR

"48 HOURS KE ANDAR GYANESH KUMAR MUST RESIGN (Gyanesh Kumar must resign under 48 hours),” said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference held on September 24, 2026, following an ongoing row involving the Election Commission of India. The CJP put forward three demands at the press conference in reference to alleged irregularities in the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

An investigation by The Indian Express revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections 14 times regarding decisions taken over the SIR exercise in the last 10 months. The investigative report started a ripple effect across the country, with many alleging irregularities on the part of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



Three Demands of CJP in CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row

The CJP had previously held a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25, 2026. At CJP’s recent press conference, the party demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and further demanded the initiation of criminal proceedings against him with immediate effect.

CJP’s second demand in the SIR-EC dissent row is to pause all upcoming polls and freeze the SIR exercise. The party further called for an independent inquiry commission to ensure public confidence in the matter and oversee the decision-making processes related to the SIR. The third demand put forward by the CJP is for a new law to reconstitute the Election Commission and inspire public confidence.

Calling CEC Gyanesh Kumar an “anti-national,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “48 hours ke andar Gyanesh must resign, or else CJP will start protests across the country, nationwide. Deshbhar mein jayenge, aur iske barein mein prachar karenge (We will travel across the country and campaign about this).” Dipke further added that other countries use ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He said, “They do not use EVMs. And there is a basic rationale behind that: any electronic machine or device can be hacked or rigged.”

Dipke alleged that there was a recurring pattern, stating, “All three or four CMs who were protesting against the BJP lost the election after the SIR process took place. What does this mean?” The CJP founder further stated that if the CEC does not tender his resignation, the Cockroach Janata Party will launch another nationwide campaign. Calling the SIR row a huge issue faced by the youth of the country, Abhijeet Dipke added, “Agar democracy nahi rahegi, toh sabse zyada affect Gen Z hi hogi (If democracy does not exist, Gen Z will be the most affected). Their democratic rights are being tampered with.”

[VS]

Suggested Reading: