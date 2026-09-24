Rahul Gandhi alleges 2024 elections were rigged.
Rahul Gandhi alleges 2024 elections were rigged.YouTube

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference LIVE: LoP Claims Elections Have Been Rigged, Demands Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress leader is going to address the media at 4 pm on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Prime Minister and Home Minister to be Investigated

Coming to his specific demands, Rahul Gandhi said that Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately.
Coming to his specific demands, Rahul Gandhi said that Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately.YouTube

Coming to his specific demands, Rahul Gandhi said that Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. According to him, whatever Kumar has done is an act against the Indian nation and must face consequences. "This is not some small rigging of Indian election. This is an attack on our constitution of our country."

He continued with his second demand, "The Prime Minister and Amit Shah are both going to be investigated for what they have done to this country. [They] are at the top of this conspiracy. This is an act against Indian state. And we refuse to sit silent while this happens. They are nothing less than Desh Drohi (Anti-National)."

Congress Had Already Flagged Vote Theft in 2024: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi press conference
Rahul Gandhi Claims Congress had flagged vote theft years back.YouTube

Listing out the sequence of events, Gandhi claims this was a well thought out conspiracy from BJP since 2023. He says, "On 21st December 2023, a strange law is passed that makes the election commissioner immune to investigation."

Following that law, Gandhi claims Congress had already suspected vote theft and sent a dissent note to the Prime Minister of India. "But my concerns are thrown aside and new Election Commissioner is appointed," he continued. According to him, the man who is responsible for vote theft, Gyanesh Kumar, was selected by the Prime Minister himself.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Were Rigged

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP are destroyers of Democracy
Rahul Gandhi claims BJP are destroyers of DemocracyYouTube

Rahul Gandhi continued, "I am saying this with 100% certainty that Indian elections, 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vidhan Sabha elections are all being rigged. People on top of the list are who we call conspirators." The list Gandhi was referring to included Gautam Adani, Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval, Pramod Kumar Mishra, and Gyanesh Kumar. He referred to them as conspirators, alleging him of vote theft.

Referring to the investigative report, the leader of opposition says that two election commissioners have raised questions on Gyanesh Kumar. He further claimed he also raised similar concerns before them, but no action was taken.

Gandhi Says Attack on Votes is an Attack on Constitution

Rahul Gandhi says Vote is the foundation of India
Rahul Gandhi says Vote is the foundation of IndiaYouTube

"The vote is the foundation of India," Rahul Gandhi continued. Stating that it is the job of the Election Commission to protect votes, the leader of opposition said, "If the votes are destroyed, our constitution is destroyed. It means the laws that are being made are illegal. An attack on votes is an attack on the constitution."

PM Modi and BJP Never Faced Anti-Incumbency: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi and BJP Never Faced Anti-Incumbency: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi and BJP Never Faced Anti-Incumbency: Rahul GandhiYouTube

Rahul Gandhi, citing examples of Indira Gandhi and other state leaders, said that "leader after leader" faced anti-incumbency, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always the exception. He said, "Haryana swings, suddenly anti-incumbency disappears. Maharashtra swings, suddenly it disappears. Uttar Pradesh Swings, sometimes Samajwadi, sometimes BSP, but now suddenly it disappears."

The leader of opposition claims this has been the fundamental question for his party, claiming that the disappearance of anti-incumbency under BJP is unfathomable.

Rahul Gandhi Starts Press Conference with Clips of Amit Shah and PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi Starts Press Conference with Clips of Amit Shah and PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi Starts Press Conference with Clips of Amit Shah and PM ModiYouTube

After more than an hour delay, Rahul Gandhi started the press conference at around 5:15 pm. He began by playing the clips of House Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive claims of winning the 2024 general elections with a landslide, echoing the slogan, "Abki baar 400 paar (This time we will cross 400)."

"I have spent more than 50 years in a political family. No political leader can say and make such a statement," Rahul Gandhi said

ARahul Gandhi to Have Press Conference Addressing SIR Row at 4 pm

The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has announced a press conference at 4 pm on September 24, 2026, addressing the recent Indian Express report. The media house's revelation that there were unaddressed concerns among Election Commissioners regarding the Special Intensive Revision exercise has led to many opposition leaders demanding accountability and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In an X post, Gandhi said, "The enemies of the Constitution have been exposed. Justice will be served. I will address a press conference at 4 pm."

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