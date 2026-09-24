Rahul Gandhi Press Conference LIVE: LoP Claims Elections Have Been Rigged, Demands Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

Coming to his specific demands, Rahul Gandhi said that Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. According to him, whatever Kumar has done is an act against the Indian nation and must face consequences. "This is not some small rigging of Indian election. This is an attack on our constitution of our country."

He continued with his second demand, "The Prime Minister and Amit Shah are both going to be investigated for what they have done to this country. [They] are at the top of this conspiracy. This is an act against Indian state. And we refuse to sit silent while this happens. They are nothing less than Desh Drohi (Anti-National)."