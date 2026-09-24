Rahul Gandhi Press Conference LIVE: LoP Claims Elections Have Been Rigged, Demands Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has announced a press conference at 4 pm on September 24, 2026, addressing the recent Indian Express report. The media house's revelation that there were unaddressed concerns among Election Commissioners regarding the Special Intensive Revision exercise has led to many opposition leaders demanding accountability and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In an X post, Gandhi said, "The enemies of the Constitution have been exposed. Justice will be served. I will address a press conference at 4 pm."