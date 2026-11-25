By Arjun
The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a central government scheme that offers a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 (capped) for a 3 kW or above system to help you install residential rooftop solar panels at home. You can apply online for this subsidy on the official PM Surya Ghar portal. Check if your chosen solar company is a registered installer on the portal, and if it is, select them as your registered solar company, apply for the subsidy, and get the amount credited to your bank account once your system is commissioned.
In this guide, you'll learn about eligibility for the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, how much subsidy you can get, the exact steps to apply, and the common mistakes that slow down approvals.
The Indian government launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana on 29th February 2024, with a pledge to solarise 1 crore Indian homes by 31st March 2027. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) runs it, and your subsidy amount depends on the size of the rooftop solar system installed at your home.
Once you install solar energy for home, your panels will generate power during the day, through which you can cut your electricity bill by up to 90%. The scheme aims to help households cover up to 300 units of their monthly usage through their own rooftop solar power. Any extra electricity your system generates gets sent to the grid through net metering. Depending on your state's rules, these surplus units may get adjusted against your future consumption, or settled at a cycle set by your local electricity regulator.
The subsidy amount depends on the size of the solar system you install. For a 1-2 kW system, you get ₹30,000 per kW. For capacity above 2 kW and up to 3 kW, you get an additional ₹18,000 per kW. The maximum subsidy caps out at ₹78,000 for systems of 3 kW or more. Here's the breakdown:
Please note: The Indian government has capped the subsidy for homeowners at a maximum of ₹78,000. This means that any system that’s 3 kW or higher gets a fixed relaxation of ₹78,000.
If you live in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, or Rajasthan, you can also claim an additional state subsidy, based on your system's capacity and your specific state rules. Always check if your city provides any state solar subsidy, since these aren't available everywhere.
The approved subsidy amount gets transferred to your bank account within 30 days of claim approval.
The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana is only for residential rooftops. Shops, offices, and factories don't qualify. Housing societies can apply separately for shared-area solar subsidies under different rules. You're eligible to apply if you meet these conditions:
● You're an Indian citizen and the legal owner of the roof or property where the home rooftop solar system will be installed.
● You have a valid electricity connection in your name with your local DISCOM (Distribution Company).
● You haven't claimed any other solar subsidy for your home before.
● You choose ALMM(Approved List of Models and Manufacturers)-approved, DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) solar panels.
● You opt for a grid-tied rooftop solar system.
You must have the following documents ready from the beginning to apply for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana:
Your latest electricity bill with the consumer number and connection details.
Aadhaar card for identity verification.
A mobile number linked to Aadhaar for OTP verification.
Bank account details and a cancelled cheque.
Proof of property ownership, or the owner's consent if you aren't the sole owner.
This list can change depending on various conditions, so it's always better to prepare your documents with help from your finalised solar panel company. A good solar company will guide you on the spot for all such required documents.
To apply for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, you need to fulfil the basic eligibility, submit all the required documents, pick a registered solar company, and get your approvals and net metering done. Here's how the process breaks down:
Visit the portal: Go to pmsuryaghar.gov.in, click on the consumer section, and apply.
Create a profile: Once you log in, fill in your name, email address, home address, state, district, and PIN code, then save it.
Fill in the application: Enter your personal details and latest electricity bill information, and upload your identity proof, property ownership proof, and recent electricity bill. You can also log in with your consumer account number, so the portal fetches your electricity meter connection details directly.
Submit your bank details: Upload your bank account details and a cancelled cheque to receive your subsidy. The scheme typically disburses the central subsidy through direct bank transfer (DBT), so make sure your bank account is linked to your Aadhaar.
Choose an empanelled solar company: Make sure that your selected solar company is registered on the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana portal’s state-wise list and request a quote.
Upload signed agreement: Sign your agreement with the chosen solar company and upload it to the portal.
Net metering: Once your solar company finishes the installation, submit the system details on the portal and apply for the net meter. Your DISCOM will issue a solar commissioning certificate to confirm the system is live.
Receive the subsidy: Log back into your account on the PM Surya Ghar portal and submit the commissioning certificate to claim your subsidy. The amount gets credited directly to your bank account within 30 days of claim approval.
Most homes take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months, from application to subsidy disbursement. The installation itself only takes a few days; most of the waiting comes from DISCOM approvals and inspections, and this varies by state.
Once your request is processed, the central subsidy usually gets credited to your bank within 30-45 days of your plant being commissioned. The overall timeline depends on DISCOM approvals, installation, inspection, and document verification.
Most rejections happen because of small, avoidable errors:
● Using panels that aren't ALMM-listed
● A bank account not linked to Aadhaar
● A system size larger than your sanctioned load
● A name mismatch with your Aadhaar
● Starting installation before DISCOM feasibility approval
The subsidy is only one part of going solar. A poor installation can mean rejected applications, delayed net metering, or a system that generates fewer units than promised.
Look for a solar company that uses ALMM-listed panels, inspects your roof professionally before quoting you, and handles the paperwork itself. SolarSquare is one such company. The company works only with BIS and ALMM-certified panels and uses WindPro mount structures engineered to withstand wind speeds up to 170km/h. They manage the subsidy and net metering process for customers and back their installations with a savings guarantee, which is uncommon in this industry. SolarSquare is also listed as the #1 rooftop home solar company in India, as per the PM Surya Ghar portal installation data within various cities and states.
Having one company manage everything from start to finish tends to make the whole experience smoother, especially if you're new to solar and don't want to deal with multiple vendors for panels, inverters, and servicing separately.
The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has made solar energy for homes far more affordable for Indian households. With a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 (for 3kW or above), easy loans, and an online process, the cost barrier is lower than it used to be.
You need to check your eligibility, keep your documents ready, choose a registered installer, and follow the portal process. Once you get this right, you can start saving on your electricity bill within weeks.
NGpg/VQ