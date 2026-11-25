By Arjun

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a central government scheme that offers a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 (capped) for a 3 kW or above system to help you install residential rooftop solar panels at home. You can apply online for this subsidy on the official PM Surya Ghar portal. Check if your chosen solar company is a registered installer on the portal, and if it is, select them as your registered solar company, apply for the subsidy, and get the amount credited to your bank account once your system is commissioned.

In this guide, you'll learn about eligibility for the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, how much subsidy you can get, the exact steps to apply, and the common mistakes that slow down approvals.

What Is the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?