NRI Mahendra 'Mick' Patel Demands Public Apology After False Kidnapping Charges in Walmart Case

The Roadside Arrest

Patel drove to Dalton, about 80 miles north, to pick up renovation materials. On his way back, he took Cobb Parkway/Highway 41, passing through Acworth and into Kennesaw. “I glanced in my rearview and saw three police SUVs,” Patel recalled. “One in the emergency lane, one behind the car behind me, and one in the left lane. I wondered who they were after. I had no idea my life was about to flip upside down.”

Within seconds, the SUVs rushed forward. Officers shouted, “Pull over! Pull over!” A fourth car cut in front, boxing him in. Patel’s truck screeched to a stop as armed officers poured out, yelling commands: “Drop the keys! Hands up! Out of the truck!”

“My heart was pounding out of my chest,” Patel said. “One wrong move and I felt like they could shoot me.”

He climbed down slowly and lay face down on the asphalt as ordered. It was rush hour—5:30 on a Friday. Traffic backed up. Drivers and passengers stared as officers cuffed Patel in the middle of the roadway. “I had no idea what was happening,” he said. “All they told me was, ‘You’re under arrest. We have a warrant.’”

There was no explanation given to him. After an hour sitting handcuffed in a squad car while officers searched his truck, Patel was taken to the Acworth station. The same officer who had been on the scene changed into plain clothes and played “good cop” in an interrogation room.

Patel recalled that he asked him if he was at Walmart. That’s when Patel realized the arrest was connected to his quick trip three days earlier. Patel explained everything. But after listening, the officer simply left the room. When he returned, he told Patel, “You’re going to jail.”

“For what?” Patel asked. The officer didn’t answer.

Life in Jail

At Cobb County Jail, Patel’s nightmare became worse. He was charged with assault, battery, and kidnapping. His blood pressure skyrocketed, and he was rushed to a hospital in shackles.

“When I finally got paperwork, I saw the charges for the first time,” Patel said. “Kidnapping! The claim was that I tried to grab a child from a disabled mother and run away. It was surreal—completely false.”