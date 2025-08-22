External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Russian President Vladimir Putin Amid Rising US Pressure on Crude Imports

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 21 August 2025. The meeting was done to reaffirm New Delhi’s strategic ties with Moscow. Even as the United States escalated pressure with steep tariffs and warnings over India’s energy trade with Russia.

The high-level meeting was part of preparations for Putin’s upcoming year-end visit to India. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also held wide-ranging talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting was on trade, energy cooperation, and ways to shield the partnership from US penalties.

At a joint press briefing, Jaishankar directly addressed Washington’s criticism of India’s discounted crude imports from Russia. “We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil—that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG—that is the European Union,” he said, adding that India also buys significant volumes of energy from the United States.

The visit came at a time of rising strain in India-US ties after President Donald Trump announced a doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including a 25 percent levy linked to New Delhi’s continued Russian crude purchases. Washington has accused India of “profiteering” by reselling discounted Russian oil. And indirectly financing Moscow’s Ukraine war—allegations strongly denied by New Delhi.