NRI Mahendra 'Mick' Patel Demands Public Apology After False Kidnapping Charges in Walmart Case

The Indian diaspora has spread all around the world, with the United States home to the largest. It is home to a massive and influential Indian diaspora, with the Indian-American community being one of the largest and most successful foreign-born groups in the U.S.

They have a rich history of migration and achievement. Yet, despite these successes, the diaspora continues to face challenges related to legal issues, cultural barriers, and bias.

One such case is that of Mahendra “Mick” Patel, a resident of Kennesaw, near Atlanta, Georgia. Patel’s life was turned upside down when he was falsely accused of attempting to kidnap a child at a Walmart. Charges were eventually dismissed, but not before Patel and his family endured humiliation, loss of reputation, and immense emotional pain for a crime he never committed.

So Who is Mahendra “Mick” Patel? And what is this man’s story? Let’s answer these questions.

For more than two decades, Patel lived a quiet, purposeful life in Georgia. A former engineer at GE who later moved into real estate, he built a home in Atlanta with his wife, Alpa, a podiatrist, and raised two daughters—one now in medical school and the other pursuing an MBA. He was also active in community service through Kiwanis International. Life was peaceful until a single shopping trip changed everything.

On the evening of March 18, 2025, Patel drove to a Walmart in Acworth, about 30 miles from downtown Atlanta. His wife was out of state caring for her mother, his daughters were away, and only his 86-year-old mother—who suffers from severe osteoarthritis—was at home. When she realized she was out of Tylenol, Patel offered to pick it up.

Inside the store, Patel searched for the right medicine but couldn’t find it. While looking for the quick-release gel capsules his daughter had requested, he even texted her for guidance. Still unable to find the medicine, he looked around for help. That’s when he noticed a woman in a motorized scooter with two small children—26-year-old Caroline Miller. She appeared to be struggling: one child was on her lap, another clung to her arm, and the scooter wobbled.

Patel asked her if she knew where Tylenol was located. At that moment, the scooter clipped a store display, and the younger child slipped slightly. Instinctively, Patel reached out to steady the boy, then pulled back once Miller regained control.

“It lasted only seconds,” Patel later told NRI Pulse. “I even apologized if I had overstepped, and thanked her.” As he left with the Tylenol, Miller gave him a thumbs-up. For Patel, the interaction was over.

Three days later, everything collapsed. Driving home from Dalton after picking up renovation materials, Patel suddenly found himself surrounded by police SUVs. Armed officers boxed him in on Cobb Parkway and ordered him face down on the asphalt in rush hour traffic.

“My heart was pounding out of my chest,” Patel said. “One wrong move and I felt like they could shoot me.”

At the police station, he finally learned the reason: Miller had accused him of trying to kidnap her two-year-old son. Soon after, a grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted kidnapping, simple assault, and battery.

Patel was booked into Cobb County Jail, where his nightmare deepened. Branded a “child kidnapper,” he faced threats from fellow inmates and constant fear for his safety. His blood pressure spiked so severely that he was rushed to a hospital in shackles. A vegetarian, he lost 17 pounds while trying to survive on limited food.

“All I could think was, this is completely false—surreal,” Patel recalled. “They accused me of something I never did.”

Meanwhile, his family worked tirelessly to prove his innocence. His wife, daughters, niece, and friends gathered evidence, while his attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, subpoenaed Walmart’s surveillance footage. The video showed Patel’s account was true: a brief, harmless encounter with Miller, followed by him calmly paying for his items and leaving the store.

Still, Patel remained in jail for 45 days before being released on bond on May 6. By then, the case had attracted national attention. Nearly 100,000 people signed a petition demanding his release, and supporters wore yellow in solidarity at his bond hearing.