Indian diaspora to launch massive 'BBC Protest' in London over 'Hinduphobia' and 'Indiaphobia'

Dozens of British Hindu organizations are protesting against the BBC for what they call the international broadcaster's "anti-Hindu and anti-India bias" running nonstop for many years. The protest will take place at 11 am UK time today in front of the BBC headquarters in London "against Hinduphobia and Indiaphobia."

It is similar to the one organized by the British Hindus against The Guardian newspaper in September, where the community said the newspaper's coverage of Leicester was based on "biased and fake news."

The protesters will also hand over a memorandum to BBC Director-General Tim Davie. They allege that the BBC has an inherent anti-Hindu bias in its coverage which has become worse over the last 18 years.