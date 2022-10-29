Indian diaspora to launch massive 'BBC Protest' in London over 'Hinduphobia' and 'Indiaphobia'

Dozens of British Hindu organizations are protesting against the BBC for what they call the international broadcaster's "anti-Hindu and anti-India bias" running nonstop for many years. The protest will take place at 11 am UK time today in front of the BBC headquarters in London "against Hinduphobia and Indiaphobia."
It is similar to the one organized by the British Hindus against The Guardian newspaper in September, where the community said the newspaper's coverage of Leicester was based on "biased and fake news."
The protesters will also hand over a memorandum to BBC Director-General Tim Davie. They allege that the BBC has an inherent anti-Hindu bias in its coverage which has become worse over the last 18 years.
"The BBC's coverage of the violent attacks on Leicester Hindus by Islamists was the worst reporting seen so far and has contributed to the concealment of an attempt to ethnically cleanse Leicester of Hindus."
Organizers of the protest
The groups say they are determined to protest till "the BBC ceases its unrelenting vilification and dehumanization of Hindus globally and of "license-fee paying" British Hindus especially."
Some of the organizers of the "BBC Protest" include well-known people like Dr. Vivek Kaul, Dr. Sneh S. Kathuria, Pt Satish K. Sharma, Nitin Mehta MBE, and Darshan Singh Nagi.
Citing biased coverage by the BBC, the organizers point out Alasdair Pinkerton's research for the 2008 edition of the peer-reviewed Historical Journal of Film, Radio, and Television, saying, Alasdair Pinkerton "analyzed the coverage of India by the BBC from India's 1947 independence from British rule to 2008. Pinkerton observed a tumultuous history involving allegations of anti-India bias in the BBC's reportage, particularly during the Cold War, and concluded that the BBC's coverage of South Asian geopolitics and economics showed a pervasive and hostile anti-India bias because of the BBC's alleged imperialist and neo-colonialist stance."
Mentioning an article, 'Beaten and humiliated by Hindu mobs for being a Muslim in India', The organizers said the headline is designed to create conflict and disorder. "It is irresponsible identitarian "divide and run" cheap, gutter journalism. It is self-evident that reports of this nature cause further inter-communal tension and stigmatize Hindus."
The organizers said the BBC is routinely producing hateful content, adding, "When a lie is repeated again and again, it gains credibility. A country that has given shelter to persecuted Parsis, Jews, Tibetans, Bahais, and many more has been stigmatized as intolerant!"
Pointing out the BBC's limited vocabulary used to describe Hindus, they said that it's reporting only contains the terms, "Fear, Hate, Violence, Hindu Muslim, Kashmir, Cow, Mob and Protest" to describe India.
The organizers also claimed that increasing numbers of license fee-paying British citizens and even the British Government feel the BBC is habitually peddling fake narratives on India and Hindus. "Your biased reporting on the world's largest democracy and one of the biggest economies of the world is clearly against the national interests of India & the United Kingdom..."
Anger against British media houses was ignited by the sporadic but continuing violence from August till September which targeted Hindu shops, homes, temples, and cars. Fake information from social media was published by The Guardian's and the BBC's reporters without cross-verifying turning the Hindus into aggressors.
In a big shock for the British government, the violence in Leicester also injured dozens of police officers, making Home Secretary Suella Braverman rush to the city. Even the newly-anointed King Charles III inquired about the serious unrest in the city.
Investigations found that Muslim youth were found to be terrorizing Hindu families into leaving Leicester in a replay of the ethnic cleansing of the Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir. The Muslim youth reportedly carried out "Muslim Patrols" in front of Hindu homes and posted such photographs on social media.
The under-pressure police later debunked most of the fake messages posted by Muslim groups against Leicester's Hindus. It also found that Muslim youth came from outside Leicester to fan the violence.
(KB/IANS)