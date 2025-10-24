How Indian-American Moinuddin Mohammed from Austin Defrauded Senior Citizens in a $6 Million Scam

The United States is home to the world’s largest Indian diaspora. This is the nation where many Indian-origin individuals hold key positions in major global companies, making both countries proud. However, among this diaspora is Moinuddin Mohammed, a 34-year-old Indian national living in Austin, Texas who in February 2025, was sentenced by a federal court in Austin to 97 months in prison for his involvement in a money laundering conspiracy.

Court records indicate that Moinuddin Mohammed participated in a scheme to launder funds obtained by defrauding elderly victims of substantial amounts of cash and gold. One such victim was a woman named Mabel. The FBI uncovered the courier’s connection to an Indian call center scam targeting elderly Americans. Former FBI agent Tom Simon, now a private investigator in Florida, discussed the case and explained Mabel’s story and how she suffered at the hands of the fraudsters.

He said Mabel one day received a call from a man. The man identified himself as a representative of the U.S. Department of Justice. The woman was surprised and alarmed. She asked the officer, “Yes, sir, what can I do for you?” The caller told her that her bank account had been compromised by scammers and that, to protect her money, she needed to withdraw her entire bank balance in cash. He assured her that he would help her open a new, secure account before she lost any money.