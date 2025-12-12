Indian Man in US Defrauds Seniors of $2.2 Million in Imposter Scam – Sentenced to 7.5 Years in Prison, Linked to ‘Major Conspiracy’

An Indian national in the US has been sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison for defrauding senior citizens of more than $2 million. The announcement, made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, labeled the crime an ‘imposter scam’, which was part of a ‘major conspiracy’.

US Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft described imposter scams as “international conspiracies often using U.S.-based money mules to meet victims in person to take their money.” The DoJ said that fraudsters impersonate officials, convincing victims to hand over money, assets, and personal or financial details under the garb of protection.

In this case, the accused – 38-year-old Ligneshkumar H. Patel – defrauded 11 elderly victims across five states at the behest of a larger network. Total assets stolen amounted to around $2,231,216. Patel pled guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and financial institution fraud and two counts of wire fraud.” A district judge ordered him to pay over $2 million in restitution.

The larger conspiracy targeted nearly 100 victims and stole more than $6.9 million. Patel acted as a mule for the network. The investigation was undertaken by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Edwardsville Police Department.