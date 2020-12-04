Friday, December 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business India's E-Commerce Industry Reported Nearly 56 Percent Growth This Festive Season
BusinessLead Story

India’s E-Commerce Industry Reported Nearly 56 Percent Growth This Festive Season

0
e-commerce
E-commerce industry has seen growth in the industry. Pixabay

India’s e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 percent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as compared to the same period last year, said a new report on Friday. The increase in order volume also led to the 50 percent growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to last year’s festive season, said the report by e-commerce focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce.

The report said that not just marketplaces but brand websites also reported huge growth in consumer demand his the festive season. Big brands are now committed to selling through their own websites, Unicommerce said. The brand websites witnessed nearly 77 percent order volume growth as compared to 60 percent order volume growth of the marketplace, said the report.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The research showed that the personal care category has emerged as the biggest gainer with nearly 176 percent order volume growth over last year’s festive month. The electronics segment continues to be the highlight of festive season sales, with all marketplaces extensively promoting discounts and offers on electronic products.

The segment saw a substantial growth of 65 percent in order volume as compared to the festive month of 2019. Beauty and wellness is another category that has reported approximately 52 percent order volume growth as compared to the previous year’s festive season.

E-commerce
The segment saw substantial growth of 65 percent in order volume. Pixabay 

“This festive month we have seen e-commerce grow beyond expectations, and it’s interesting to see the new emerging categories like personal care and beauty and wellness continuing their growth trajectory even during the festive season,” Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: World Economy To Rebound in 2021: OECD

“With the rising consumer demand on brand websites, brands are now committed to going D2C (direct-to-consumer) and offering great deals to attract more consumers.”

The report analyzed shopping trends for the festive month of 2019 and 2020. The time period for the analysis is 30 days prior to Diwali with a sample size of over 44 million orders. In this festive season, Tier-II and beyond cities of India contributed over 59 percent of the online consumer demand of India, while traditional metros and Tier-I cities contributed around 41 percent to the overall online retail. (IANS)

Previous article‘Operation Talwar’, A Story Of The Valour Of The Indian Navy
Next articleThe North East Festival Will Be Held In Guwahati, Assam This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

The North East Festival Will Be Held In Guwahati, Assam This Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The North East Festival, a popular event held in Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts ever since its inception seven years ago,...
Read more
India

‘Operation Talwar’, A Story Of The Valour Of The Indian Navy

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHANTANOO MISHRA If the border of a country is secure, then both development and history can be created. All the three armies of India...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian American Teen Gitanjali Rao Is ‘Kid Of The Year’ By TIME Magazine

NewsGram Desk - 0
TIME magazine has put an Indian American teen "scientist and inventor" Gitanjali Rao on its first-ever 'Kid of the Year' cover, selected from a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The North East Festival Will Be Held In Guwahati, Assam This Year

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
The North East Festival, a popular event held in Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts ever since its inception seven years ago,...
Read more

India’s E-Commerce Industry Reported Nearly 56 Percent Growth This Festive Season

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 percent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as compared to the same period last...
Read more

‘Operation Talwar’, A Story Of The Valour Of The Indian Navy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHANTANOO MISHRA If the border of a country is secure, then both development and history can be created. All the three armies of India...
Read more

Indian American Teen Gitanjali Rao Is ‘Kid Of The Year’ By TIME Magazine

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
TIME magazine has put an Indian American teen "scientist and inventor" Gitanjali Rao on its first-ever 'Kid of the Year' cover, selected from a...
Read more

Christopher Nolan: Indian Films Are Wonderful And Are Kind Of Fundamental

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Christopher Nolan feels Hindi films happen to retain the fundamental reasons due to which we enjoy cinema, and that Hollywood has lost some of...
Read more

Natural Antioxidants That Helps Body To Deal With Pollution

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The air that we all are breathing has reached dangerous levels of pollution yet again. People with no known history of respiratory problems are...
Read more

A Focus On Academic Entrepreneurs In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is the third-largest tech start-up hub globally, yet academicians are still on the fringes when it comes to entrepreneurship in the country. The...
Read more

Indians Willing To Take Salary Cut To Work From Home

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 54 percent of working Indians said that they love working from home (WFH), of which 34 percent are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada