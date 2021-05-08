Saturday, May 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19

In September 2020, the Madras High Court had advised the central government to popularise Kabasuraa Kudineer, given its effectiveness in boosting one's immunity

0
medicines
Robust clinical trials were conducted and completed by the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) on Kapashura Kudineer. Wikimedia commons

Two indigenous herbal medicines have been found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) has said. In a letter to J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department, P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of AYUSH, said that two herbal medicines, Kaphasura Kudineer and Ayush-64, have emerged as a ray of hope for Covid patients.

Indian scientists have found Kaphasura Kudineer, a Siddha poly-herbal preparation consisting of 15 herbal ingredients, and Ayush-64, a poly-herbal formulation developed by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild, and moderate Covid infection, and effective in immunity-boosting as well.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Robust clinical trials were conducted and completed by the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) on Kapashura Kudineer. The Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) recently completed a multi-central clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ayush-64 in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection.

Medicines
It is a combination of several herbs like ginger, kalmegh, vasa, guduchi, and haritaki which helps in strengthening the respiratory system and treating high fever as well. Pixabay

In the letter, Joint Secretary Kumar requested the government to popularise the use of Kaphasura Kudineer and Ayush-64 at isolation centers or Covid care centers, AYUSH hospitals, and patients in home isolation.

ALSO READ: ‘Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India’ Says UNICEF

Experts say that the immunity developed by Kabasura Kudineer can provide an effective remedy for a range of fevers, shivering, cough, nasal congestion, body pain, irritation, and loss of taste, and can help strengthen the body’s defense mechanism. It is a combination of several herbs like ginger, kalmegh, vasa, guduchi, and haritaki which helps in strengthening the respiratory system and treating high fever as well.

In September 2020, the Madras High Court had advised the central government to popularise Kabasuraa Kudineer, given its effectiveness in boosting one’s immunity. India has so far recorded 2,34,083 deaths due to Covid-19, while the caseload stands at 2,18,92,676. The country has administered more than 157 million vaccine doses so far, however, only about 10 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion people have had the first dose and only about 2 percent have got both doses. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNew Way Of Urban Foresting By NTPC Ramagundam
Next article‘Secrets of Good Health’: Top Magic Foods To Boost Mothers’ Daily Nutrition

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan  Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA   ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                                  (Hindu: One who rejects untruth) Hinduism is a major religious and cultural...
Read more
India

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan  Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA   ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                                  (Hindu: One who rejects untruth) Hinduism is a major religious and cultural...
Read more

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more

‘Secrets of Good Health’: Top Magic Foods To Boost Mothers’ Daily Nutrition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mothers are the pivot of a family's health and nutrition, often acting as caregivers to their partners, children, and aging parents. Their own health,...
Read more

Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two indigenous herbal medicines have been found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga &...
Read more

New Way Of Urban Foresting By NTPC Ramagundam

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An initiative by using Miyawaki plantation has succeeded in developing a mini forest amid the concrete jungle in Telangana's Ramagundam, known for blazing summers....
Read more

Makeshift Ambulances Serving Covid-19 Patients: Javed And Aziz Khan Show Us How

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Javed Khan and Aziz Khan, both hail from Madhya Pradesh, are men with limited means but with an unlimited passion for selfless service. Both...
Read more

‘Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India’ Says UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With half the children under five in India being malnourished, the present Covid-19 crisis could further impact child nutrition and service delivery across the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada