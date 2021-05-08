Saturday, May 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 'Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India' Says UNICEF
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

‘Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India’ Says UNICEF

This surge is having dire consequences for children whose access to essential health, social, protection, and education services is being constrained

0
UNICEF
On average there were more than four new cases every second and more than two deaths every minute in the last 24 hours. PIxabay

With half the children under five in India being malnourished, the present Covid-19 crisis could further impact child nutrition and service delivery across the country that is in the grip of a ferocious second wave said the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF. “With 27 million births and 30 million pregnancies every year, life-saving services to help women give birth are critical in India,” said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, on Friday.

“However, as health facilities continue to be overwhelmed treating Covid-19 patients, there are reports of pregnant women struggling to find the required support to give birth.” She noted that schools across the country remain closed, and remote learning is also disrupted in several states. “This is tearing 247 million children in elementary and secondary education away from these safe spaces, just when they need them most. In addition, many children do not have access to digital learning. Learning loss will therefore continue for children in India.

“We’re assisting the government to ensure that critical services for the most vulnerable children continue to function across all states. “UNICEF in India has been on-the-ground working tirelessly since the start of the pandemic.” The UN official noted that India is in the grip of a ferocious second wave of Covid-19.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“In the last 24 hours (till May 7), India bore the burden of 414,188 new daily cases, which is the highest daily case count ever recorded by any country in the history of Covid-19 pandemic — higher than even the count a day earlier (412,262). There were 3,915 deaths due to Covid-19. “UNICEF is very concerned about this deadly daily surge in new cases. This wave is almost four times the size of the first wave and the virus is spreading much faster. On average there were more than four new cases every second and more than two deaths every minute in the last 24 hours.

“With the surge in cases, the virus is also affecting more people across age groups, including children and infants.” She said, “What is happening in India should raise alarm bells for all of us. The pandemic is far from over. Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate across South Asia, especially in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Entire health systems could collapse, leading to a more tragic loss of life.

UNICEF
Children are losing parents and caregivers to the virus leaving many of them destitute, without parental care. Pixabay

“Very low levels of vaccination in most South Asian countries (less than 10 percent in India, Sri Lanka and Nepal) is adding to the concern of the virus spiraling even further. Besides South Asia, we are also seeing alarming situations in other parts of the world. “Along with the increase in COVID-19 cases, the impact on children being affected by the virus has also increased. And of course, the impact of the outbreak and public health and social measures on children is likely to be aggravated following the second wave. They are living through a tragedy.

“Children are losing parents and caregivers to the virus leaving many of them destitute, without parental care.” The UN official said, “While there isn’t enough data yet, we can see that illegal adoption please have surfaced on social media, making these orphans vulnerable to trafficking and abuse. “UNICEF is calling for greater efforts to safeguard these orphans. We need to promote kinship care, family tracing, enhance functionaries and accelerate the sponsorship of destitute families.

“This surge is having dire consequences for children whose access to essential health, social, protection, and education services is being constrained. “Children are facing mental health issues and are at greater risk of violence, as lockdowns shut them off from their vital support networks. “They are missing out on life-saving routine immunization, critical care, and treatment for pneumonia and other diseases.”

ALSO READ: A Brief History Of Pandemics

UNICEF has sent critical lifesaving supplies to support India at this difficult time. For example, 3,000 oxygen concentrators, testing kits, and other critical equipment in place. It has sent additional critical lifesaving supplies to India, including two million face shields and 200,000 surgical masks. Additionally, 2,000 more oxygen concentrators will arrive by the second half of May with another 2,650 being procured. “We support the regular monitoring of more than 50,000 Covid vaccination centers across 27 states of India,” the UN official said.

“Covid has shown more than ever we are living in an interconnected world. India is under threat today. We need solidarity to prevent the situation from getting worse in other countries. We are very thankful for the support and compassion from the international community. We need the compassion and contribution to continue until we see the end of the pandemic,” she added. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleHope Springs From Individuals When Systems Stress: Covid-19
Next articleMakeshift Ambulances Serving Covid-19 Patients: Javed And Aziz Khan Show Us How

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan  Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA   ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                                  (Hindu: One who rejects untruth) Hinduism is a major religious and cultural...
Read more
India

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan  Ashtottaram 50) OṀ HINDUBHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 50: OṀ (AUM)-HIN-ḊU-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA   ॐ हिन्दुभूम्यै नमः                                  (Hindu: One who rejects untruth) Hinduism is a major religious and cultural...
Read more

‘Books From India Are My Gift To The World’, Says Ray McLennan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1998, Ray McLennan, who till then had been importing into the UK "all sorts of things" from India like musical instruments, saris, tilak,...
Read more

This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom's. Our mother is our 'Superhero'; she is a great multi-tasker, and...
Read more

‘Secrets of Good Health’: Top Magic Foods To Boost Mothers’ Daily Nutrition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mothers are the pivot of a family's health and nutrition, often acting as caregivers to their partners, children, and aging parents. Their own health,...
Read more

Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two indigenous herbal medicines have been found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga &...
Read more

New Way Of Urban Foresting By NTPC Ramagundam

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An initiative by using Miyawaki plantation has succeeded in developing a mini forest amid the concrete jungle in Telangana's Ramagundam, known for blazing summers....
Read more

Makeshift Ambulances Serving Covid-19 Patients: Javed And Aziz Khan Show Us How

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Javed Khan and Aziz Khan, both hail from Madhya Pradesh, are men with limited means but with an unlimited passion for selfless service. Both...
Read more

‘Covid Crisis May Impact Child Nutrition In India’ Says UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With half the children under five in India being malnourished, the present Covid-19 crisis could further impact child nutrition and service delivery across the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada