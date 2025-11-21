Reliance Stops Russian Crude Oil Imports for Exports Amidst US and EU Sanctions

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) announced on Thursday, 20 November 2025, that it has halted imports of Russian crude oil for processing at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This follows US tariffs and EU sanctions imposed on Russian-origin fuel products.

“We have stopped importing Russian crude oil into our SEZ (Special Economic Zone) refinery with effect from 20 November,” RIL said in a statement, “From 1 December, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil. This transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force on 21 January 2026.”

The move comes after the EU imposed sanctions on fuels produced from Russian raw materials and the US increased tariffs from 25% to 50% on Indian goods. The increased tariffs have been attributed to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

RIL’s Jamnagar refinery complex is the largest in the world, capable of processing 1.4 barrels per day. It comprises two plants – a newer SEZ refinery which processes fuel for international markets, and an older unit which focuses on domestic demand. The refinery complex accounts for nearly half of Russian oil imports to India, totalling $35 billion since February 2022. India has remained one of the few dealers in Russian oil amidst global pressure – importing around 1.7 million barrels of crude oil per day at a discounted rate – following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.