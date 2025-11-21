Reliance Stops Russian Crude Oil Imports for Exports Amidst US and EU Sanctions

Key Points
Reliance ends Russian crude oil imports for its export-oriented refinery, despite being one of the largest importers since 2022.
Supplies stopped on 20 November 2025 for the export refinery and will cease entirely by 1 December 2025.
The change follows President Trump’s new tariff regime on Russian oil and a ban on Russian-origin fuel entering the EU.
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) announced on Thursday, 20 November 2025, that it has halted imports of Russian crude oil for processing at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This follows US tariffs and EU sanctions imposed on Russian-origin fuel products.
“We have stopped importing Russian crude oil into our SEZ (Special Economic Zone) refinery with effect from 20 November,” RIL said in a statement, “From 1 December, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil. This transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force on 21 January 2026.”
The move comes after the EU imposed sanctions on fuels produced from Russian raw materials and the US increased tariffs from 25% to 50% on Indian goods. The increased tariffs have been attributed to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.
RIL’s Jamnagar refinery complex is the largest in the world, capable of processing 1.4 barrels per day. It comprises two plants – a newer SEZ refinery which processes fuel for international markets, and an older unit which focuses on domestic demand. The refinery complex accounts for nearly half of Russian oil imports to India, totalling $35 billion since February 2022. India has remained one of the few dealers in Russian oil amidst global pressure – importing around 1.7 million barrels of crude oil per day at a discounted rate – following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Earlier in October 2025, US President Trump had imposed sanctions on Russian oil manufacturers for the first time. He targeted Rosneft and Lukoil, the country’s two biggest producers and exporters, supplying around 1.2 million of India’s per day imports. Trump had denoted 21 November 2025 as the deadline for suppliers to comply.
Further, the sanctions imposed by the EU in July 2025 restricted the import of fuel made from Russian crude oil but allowed imports from refineries that segregate Russian-origin and non-Russian fuel products.
“Any cargoes arriving on or after November 20 will be received and processed at our refinery in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). All operational activities ordinarily incident to such oil supply transactions can be completed, we believe, in a compliant way,” the statement continued.
The US and EU constitute the primary market for Reliance’s fuel exports. Additionally, RIL has significant stakes in US markets. Given the new restrictions, RIL is cutting down on Russian imports, despite an earlier agreement to buy 5 lakh barrels per day of crude oil from Rosneft for 25 years.
According to the Washington Post, the White House issued a statement on the development, calling Reliance’s decision to comply with the sanctions and India’s larger decision to diversify its crude oil supply chain, “a step in the right direction.”
“We welcome this shift and look forward to advancing meaningful progress on US-India trade talks,” the statement read. [Rh]
