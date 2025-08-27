US Raises Tariffs On India To 50 Percent Over Russian Oil Purchases

US President Donald Trump has made good on his threat to impose a 50 percent tariff on nearly all Indian goods over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

The August 27 announcement leaves Indian exporters facing one of the largest tariff rates in the world. That move risks rupturing the United States' strategic relationship with India, which is one of Washington's strongest partners in the Indo-Pacific and wheretwo-thirds of the largest US corporations have offshore operations.

The White House has argued that the purchases are indirectly funding Russia's war against Ukraine. High-ranking Indian officials, meanwhile, say they have been unjustly singled out for their trade relationship with Russia and that the pressure could force them to work more closely with Beijing and Moscow.

India is the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude and has shifted between first and second position alongside China as the top buyers of Russian oil since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The 50 percent rate, half of which is punishment for India's buying of Russian oil, is also expected to damage the Indian economy, which has the United States as its largest trading partner and has become a growing hub for US tech companies relocating their manufacturing from China.