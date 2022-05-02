Modi in Berlin, to hold talks with Chancellor Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Berlin on Monday, his first stop in the three-nation visit to Germany, Denmark and France.



Soon after landing in the German capital, Modi tweeted: "Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany."



The bilateral cooperation will be the focal point of the high-level meetings, but the situation in Ukraine may also come up during the discussions, said sources. One of the main agenda during the meeting would also be the post-Covid economic recovery.



Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "On his first visit abroad this year, PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Looking forward to reinvigorating the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, advancing our wide-ranging cooperation, and enhancing multilateral coordination."



Before leaving for three-day visit to the three European countries, Modi in a statement said, "I will be visiting Berlin, Germany on May 2, 2022 at the invitation of Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany following which I will travel to Copenhagen, Denmark from May 3-4, 2022 at the invitation of Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit. On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France."



He also stated that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.



"We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.



"The IGC has an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he had said.



In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. "I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," he had stated.



The long standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor Scholz and Modi will jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries.

(AS/IANS)