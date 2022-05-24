The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia is being reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday reviewed the multi-dimensional cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Cooperation under the partnership includes in the sectors of trade and investment; defence manufacturing; renewable energy, education; science and technology; agricultural research; sports; and people-to-people ties.

The two Prime Ministers met on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.

Modi congratulated Albanese for his win in the May 21 federal election.

The two leaders affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship.

Modi also extended an invitation to Albanese to visit India at an early date.

In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said: "India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world."

He said he was delighted to meet Albanese and "take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors".

Also on Tuesday, a bilateral meet is scheduled between Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which they will review the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden. (AA/IANS)