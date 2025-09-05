Amidst global turbulence, partnership with India rooted in deep reservoir of trust: Singapore PM

New Delhi, Sep 4: Stressing that partnership between India and Singapore is rooted in shared values, mutual respect and deep reservoir of trust, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday said that the partnership between two nations is more important in a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence.

While addressing joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Wong stated that Singapore will continue to support India's skill development journey. The Singapore PM said that he and PM Modi have agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges, including through closer civil service cooperation.

"Prime Minister Modi and I reaffirmed that people-to-people ties remain the bedrock of our relationship. We agreed to enhance exchanges including through closer civil service cooperation. All of these initiatives reflect the breath and depth of our CSP. And to guide our efforts, PM Modi and I have also agreed on a roadmap, an ambitious and detailed roadmap, to chart the next phase of our relationship.

"In a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important because this is a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a deep reservoir of trust. We can draw strength from our shared history and the friendship and trust between our peoples and together we can strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in our region and beyond. So, I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Prime Minister Modi to bring the Singapore India partnership to even greater heights in the years ahead," he added.