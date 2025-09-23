After meeting EAM Jaishankar, Marco Rubio declares India ‘critical’ to US

New York, Sep 23: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that India is of “critical” value to his country and welcomed its ongoing interaction in trade, according to the State Department.

After he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, “reiterating that India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States”, Rubio “expressed his appreciation for the Indian government’s continued engagement on a number of issues including trade, defense, energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and other items related to the bilateral relationship”, the Department said in a readout of their meeting.

They “agreed the United States and India will continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad”, it said.

The reaffirmation of India’s importance for the US comes after US President Donald Trump reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him on his 75th birthday after imposing a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India and weeks of harsh statements about India.

Significantly, the meeting with Jaishankar was the first official meeting of the day for Rubio, who is making a round of bilaterals with world leaders here for the high-level General Assembly session.

Jaishankar posted on X, "Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas".

He added that they would stay in touch.