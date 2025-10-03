Venezuela Slams Illegal incursion of US Aircraft

Caracas, Oct 3: Venezuela's defence and foreign ministries denounced the illegal incursion of US combat aircraft.

The aircraft were "detected on October 2, 2025, approximately 75 kilometers from our coasts," said a statement by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on social media.

For Venezuela, the move "constitutes a provocation that threatens national sovereignty," and violates international law and the Convention on International Civil Aviation, he said.

The maneuver "put at risk" the safety of aviation in the Caribbean Sea, the official said, adding that other incursions were detected, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denounced the deployment of US aircraft and "the military harassment, the military threat, of the US government against the people of Venezuela who want peace, work and happiness."