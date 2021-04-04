Sunday, April 4, 2021
Is It Important To Prohibit The Burqa?

Burqa bans have been implemented in some countries due to security concerns, although others argue that they are a sign of oppression

Burqa
The Quran makes no mention of burqa. Pixabay

When addressing Islamic attire, the words hijab, niqab, and burqa are often confused and subject to debate. Bans on burqas are simply bans on face veils in particular, which may include the burkini, hijab, and niqab as well.

It’s worth describing the differences between the hijab, niqab, and burqa to those who aren’t familiar with Islamic clothing. The hijab is a common term for all modest wear but it has been confined to a head covering that covers a woman’s head, the niqab is a full-face veil with only the eyes exposed, the burqa is by far the most obscuring veil, covering the entire face and body with only a mesh around the eyes which helps you to see through it.

After its introduction in France and Belgium in 2011, the prohibition of face coverings such as the burqa and niqab has been a controversial and heated topic. We will address the burqa ban in this post, as well as the reasons for and against it.

Burqa
Muslim men used to conceal their women from several other men’s gazes. Unsplash

Burqa bans have also been applied in numerous parts of western Africa, regardless of the fact that the bulk of the population is Muslim, due to the emergence of burqa haram, and also because face masks and body coverings are often seen as a security concern. Despite the widespread use of veils, the Quran makes no mention of them. Both men and women are urged to dress decently, though. But nothing in it directly mentions the burqa. Several Islamic groups have objected to the dress code, which has triggered a debate around the world.

The burqa first appeared in Persia in the 10th century as a means for Muslim men to conceal their women from several other men’s gazes. Most branches of Islam do not address the burqa since it is not specified in the Quran.

Now let’s go over the main points and begin with some of the arguments in support of a burqa ban.

Burqa
Burqas have predominantly been favored by Muslim men to claim power over women. Unsplash

Security Threat: The most simple point would be that burqas pose a security risk in general. It has been the driving force behind bans in many countries worldwide. It’s for this explanation that perhaps the controversy about the burqa ban still erupts after an Islamic terrorist act. Face coverings, according to the theory, allow terrorists to avoid detection and arrest, making it easier for them to carry everything out they’re trying to do while still avoiding arrest.

A sign of persecution- Burqa bans have been implemented in some countries due to security concerns, although others argue that they are a sign of oppression. The burqa’s initial aim was to conceal females who were deemed men’s estate. Muslim men have traditionally preferred burqas to assert dominance over women and affirm their powerlessness by restricting them to voiceless and faceless belongings.

And these are the main points in favor of the ban. Now let’s look at the counter-arguments to the burqa prohibition.

Burqa
Women have the right to dress however they want. Pixabay

Women are entitled to dress as they want: Any legislation regulating how women should dress in any corner of the world would collapse. Even though the burqa does have a long history of being synonymous with gender inequality, we do have rules prohibiting domestic violence, sexual abuse, and sexual discrimination. So, despite cultural baggage, any woman who wants to wear a burqa must be free to do it anyway.

Expressing oneself:  Burqa is considered by some to be a type of self-expression and identity. They mention other faiths that have similar systems, such as some Catholics wearing veils and headscarves and Sikhs wearing turbans. (Note: Provided that both Sikhs and Catholics do not wear face coverings.

The prohibition of burqas can exacerbate anti-Muslim sentiment.

Although some women these days may say that they wear burqas openly, the custom is still considered discriminatory by others and should be prohibited if we want to live in a more equitable world. People who cover their faces find it more difficult to embrace and incorporate and it does reflect radical Islam. You’re entitled to wear whatever you want for any occasion. However, you cannot be compelled to wear anything.

By- Khushi Bisht

