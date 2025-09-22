Joint forces start anti-terrorist operation in J&K's Kathua after terrorists sighted

Jammu, Sep 22: Joint forces on Monday started an anti-terrorist operation in J&K’s Kathua district after two suspected terrorists were seen in a local village, officials said.

Officials said that the joint forces started the operation in the Malhar area of Kathua after the suspected terrorists were sighted in Dragal village.

"Army, J&K Police and the CRPF are conducting a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in the area to locate the suspected terrorists. The operation was started after inputs about the movement of two armed terrorists," an official said.

Joint forces are combing the forest area in Malhar employing sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment, including drones, etc.

Officials said searches are being carried out in many villages adjoining Dragal village after all exit points were sealed successfully.

"Locals have been advised to stay indoors and report any suspicious movement to joint forces as the safety of civilians in the area is the top priority of the security forces," an official said.