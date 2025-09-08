Search Operations Turned Into Encounter, One Terrorist killed, JCO Injured

On 8 September, a joint operation by the Indian Army resulted in the killing of one terrorist
The encounter began after terrorists opened fire on security forces
This is the second major encounter in Kulgam in five weeks
On 8 September, in a clash between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir one terrorist was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer was injured.
According to officials, following input about the terrorist presence in the Gudar forest, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint search operation. However during the operations, the terrorist opened fire at security forces, turning the search into an encounter.
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army Statement
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said a junior commissioned officer was injured during the operation and also said the operation is in progress.
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF Srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,".
Another Major Encounter in Kulgam
This is the second big encounter in Kulgam in the past five weeks. Earlier in August, security forces launched one of the longest anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight lasted for eight days as terrorists hid inside thick forests.
During that operation Senior police and army officers monitored the situation all the time, and the army used drones and helicopters to track the terrorists in the difficult forest area, while Para commandos joined the mission to eliminate them.
Based on information, a search operation was carried out in the Akhal forest of South Kashmir, where two terrorists were killed. [Rh/VP]