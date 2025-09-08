Search Operations Turned Into Encounter, One Terrorist killed, JCO Injured

On 8 September, in a clash between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir one terrorist was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer was injured.

According to officials, following input about the terrorist presence in the Gudar forest, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint search operation. However during the operations, the terrorist opened fire at security forces, turning the search into an encounter.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army Statement

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said a junior commissioned officer was injured during the operation and also said the operation is in progress.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF Srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,".