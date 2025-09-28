EAM Jaishankar addresses UNGA, calls Pakistan 'epicentre of global terrorism'

United Nations, Sep 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday targeted Pakistan, calling it an “epicentre of global terrorism.” Addressing world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, EAM Jaishankar asserted that India “exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism", highlighting India's response after the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam in April.

“India has confronted this challenge since Independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism for decades now. Major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country, UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year. India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice,” S. Jaishankar added.

Without naming the United States, he said that “de-risking” has become a “growing compulsion” for nations around the world due to “tariff volatility and uncertain market access".