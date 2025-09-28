India walks out of UNGA as Pakistan delivers venomous speech, admitting to being 'terroristan'

India came right back on to enmesh him in his own rhetoric.

“It is telling that a neighbour who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their long-standing practice of cross border terrorism”, Rentala Srinivas, a second secretary in India’s UN Mission, said.

“Pakistan's reputation speaks for itself”, he said taking the opening. “Its fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies, it's a menace, not only to its neighbours but to the entire world”.

“No arguments or untruths can ever whitewash the crimes of Terroristan”, he added without naming Pakistan.

But Rashid came back, furiously admitting that Pakistan was Terroristan.

“Stan” is a generic, Perisan-derived word for "place of" or “home of” and is found in the names of several countries and places.

Protesting the use of the word Terroristan, Rashid said India was distorting “the very name of a country, a member of the United Nation”.

India walked out of the Assembly Hall as he spoke.

It is a common practice at the UN for countries to not exercise their right of reply if they were not directly named, even if they can be identified from innuendos or from subtle hints.

Reacting angrily in public and on the record amounts to an acknowledgement that they were the ones against whom an accusation or an unpleasant reference was being made.